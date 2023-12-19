



Your Daily Work Horoscope for December 19, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Don't waste a second wishing you were alone. You've got to get out there, like it or not, so you might as well like it. If you're out of practice, use this opportunity to pour on the charm.





Taurus

Don't count on being able to follow your mood. Your interests and energies don't match the day's assignments. In fact, you might question why you got them in the first place. Just dig in.





Gemini

Change makes you want to hide under your desk or stay home and avoid work altogether. You're totally overreacting, and it's contagious. Don't let coworkers catch on.





Cancer

Adjusting your attitude toward certain people will be difficult, but it's essential to change the way you relate to others. Speak up. Volunteer when the call comes out. Pull ahead of the pack!





Leo

When it comes to making decisions, put that task far down your to-do list. It's not that you'll make bad choices. You'll just have a hard time choosing between equally attractive options.



Virgo

You've suffered more than a few minor setbacks. But if you've made it this far, then you can stand up tall and call yourself a survivor. Now, that's deep and meaningful.





Libra

A situation could develop more rapidly than you expected. But you're on your game and you'll keep up with ease. Make sure all your coworkers are well informed. One weak link could blow the deal.





Scorpio

It's a good time to network. Your ability to delegate is really on the upswing at the moment, so if you've been meaning to readjust policies and procedures, now is your chance.





Sagittarius

If you haven't thought through at least some serious aspects of a project yet, then you're in for a rough ride. Step back and take in the big picture and then make some hard decisions.





Capricorn

Don't forget the cardinal rule of getting ahead: Work when others are not. Go ahead and start new plans or projects while the rest of the office fritters away their days.





Aquarius

The whole office might be in a grumpy mood, but that doesn't have to affect every aspect of your workday. As long as you're willing to go it alone, you can still get plenty accomplished.





Pisces

The kind of help you require is relatively easy to find. You simply need to be around others to ramp up your energy level. Seek out colleagues who inspire you and pick their brains.



