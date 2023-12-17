



Your Daily Work Horoscope for December 17, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

A certain project is effectively over. Squeezing any more accomplishments into it is virtually impossible. Focus on the future instead. Start sowing the seeds of new projects.





Taurus

It's a good day to spend on yourself, but fortunately or unfortunately, you'll be spending it with coworkers. Follow the dictates of office culture. It won't be too hard to enjoy yourself.





Gemini

You may be leaving this particular job and going on to bigger and better things, but even if you're just wrapping things up, you'll leave plenty of projects for others to finish. Be sure to leave directions.





Cancer

Issues around the home are like sirens distracting you from your work. Do your best to block them out by being as active and focused as possible at your job.





Leo

What happens today could set the tone for your professional future. You might meet a new client or coworker, and the connection you forge could see you through some hard times.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!





Virgo

Indecision is haunting you, but there's not much you can do about it but stall. If pressed, go for the popular choice, but see if you can hold off until you get more information. Be patient.





Libra

Work, socializing, romance, family. It's hard to balance everything. You're walking a tightrope, but luckily for you, you have all the skills you need to pull it off.





Scorpio

Your productivity is eclipsed only by your interpersonal skills. Get through your agenda and then do some high-profile extra work, networking along the way. It all illuminates your potential.





Sagittarius

You can see the future, or at least enough to leave you feeling confident about the next steps. Share your vision with your team and you'll make progress as a cohesive unit. Now get to work.





Capricorn

Proving to management that you can handle all the small parts of a project makes you a candidate for the next big-picture meeting. A good attitude and great ideas earn you a place of honor.





Aquarius

You can experience something new if you're open to it. An unlikely colleague is reaching out instead of being aloof. Chalk it up to the good energy, and don't hold their remoteness against them.





Pisces

Your current thinking reflects a combination of practicality and big-picture philosophy. Document your next big thing so you can secure some ownership, then sell others on how great it will be.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!