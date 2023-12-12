



Your Daily Work Horoscope for December 12, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You have a lot of energy for certain tasks today, especially if they involve working alone and not with a team. Tell your colleagues you'll work with them tomorrow. Focus on your own stuff today.





Taurus

You have to make your move now, especially if you're the first to step up to the plate. If you can get in early, you'll have a tremendous advantage when the time comes.





Gemini

Take care of old business before you deal with anything new. You're full of energy, but you might find that it gets directed strangely if you're not careful to focus on the tasks at hand.





Cancer

Between the different ways you act at work and at home, it feels like you have a double. Both of them are actually your real self. Don't waste time beating yourself up about it.





Leo

The countdown has started. If you don't take action soon, you'll be officially behind. Pencil and paper get the action started. Then the sweat and tears keep things under control.



Virgo

You'll find the perfect blend of productivity and good times as you move through the day. Others should be sharing your attitude, so expect the whole team to perform as a unit.





Libra

Things at work might not be going well, but you get a reminder today that it's not the end of the world. The best things in life are still free, so spend time appreciating the smallest of them.





Scorpio

You'll need to give up a little to get a lot during current negotiations. Anything you let go of will come back tenfold. If nothing formal is planned, watch out for subtle diplomatic motions.





Sagittarius

Your energy level depends on locale. It's very different at home than at work. Follow your mood without questioning, whether that means completing a thousand tasks or sleeping on the couch.





Capricorn

Those old documents are extremely valuable to your current situation. Go over everything before you act or make a decision. Make sure you're on top of your history or you'll have to repeat it.





Aquarius

Procrastination can ruin your day at work. Don't make a bigger deal out of routine tasks than you need to. Just take care of them efficiently so you can move on to something more meaningful.





Pisces

You are definitely appreciated by others, both at work and away from it. But if you feel more valued at one place than another, spend some time today taking a long, hard look at why.



