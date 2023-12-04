



Your Daily Work Horoscope for December 04, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You know the routine. Someone gets angry at colleagues and then does as little work as possible. Could it be you doing the sulking? Say it ain't so! Think of your karma if not your resume.





Taurus

You and your colleagues share common goals, but don't lose track of who they are. If you need someone to tell your personal problems to, wait for your night out with friends.





Gemini

A bit of frustration used to be all it took to motivate you. In today's economy, is annoyance really enough? Think long and hard before you consider taking a mad leap.





Cancer

Your mind is drawn inward, but not to superficial things. Nothing short of philosophizing can hold your attention today. If you're stuck at the office, be prepared for your mind to wander.





Leo

Even the best of them need a break every now and then. You need to get creative if you want to keep work off your mind. Focus on artwork, whether you're making it or appreciating it.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!





Virgo

Stay on track by focusing on your goals. You'll have to work hard to keep yourself on target today, but the rewards will be great. By tonight, you'll have plenty of time for fun and socializing.





Libra

You'll have a hard time getting into work mode. Wrap your mind around it in any way that's effective. If you're out of ideas, start with coffee as the ultimate attitude adjuster.





Scorpio

Reality and fantasy mingle in a comfortable way. That's the only surefire approach to fighting stress now. Go ahead and imagine a romance or do some internal sleuthing.





Sagittarius

Dwelling on the economy won't do you any good unless you use it as incentive. It's a good time to expand your horizons, if only as a safety net. Take out your contact list and make some calls.





Capricorn

If you want to advance on a project, give it a rest. Use creativity to remove all thoughts of it from your mind. Once your head is clear, you'll find you've actually moved forward as if by magic.





Aquarius

There are so many ways to help those less fortunate these days that it's hard not to be compassionate. In fact, it's getting harder. Don't let it be yet another day of putting yourself first.





Pisces

Work has been getting the best of what you have to offer, and it's time to indulge yourself. You get to do something for yourself without feeling guilty. That should hold you for a while.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.