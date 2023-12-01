



Your Daily Work Horoscope for December 01, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Tired of begging for assistance at the last minute? Try planning ahead for a change. Not only will you be less desperate, but you may find you're able to do it all yourself.





Taurus

As the worker who's not rubbed the wrong way by others, you'll be called on to adjudicate. But don't let yourself get sucked in to the weirdness of others. Continue staying out of it.





Gemini

If you need a change, go for something major. Anyone can buy new suits or shoes, but how about changing your opinion or attitude? That would leave things radically different!





Cancer

It's all about money these days, and now it's forcing everyone in the office to react in intellectual ways. Cold, hard reality has that effect on even the most emotional among you.





Leo

You're clinging to your strategy for all it's worth. There should be no ego involved in admitting you need to try a different approach. Swallow your pride and you'll find a better solution.



Virgo

It's more than just the workplace. When the entire landscape is changed, you need to scramble to fit in. Being open-minded is more than just laudable; it's a survival strategy.





Libra

Assuming you understand others is a big mistake. Don't base your assessment of colleagues on your own motivations. Bypass the analysis and stick to your own work.





Scorpio

It's the wrong time to redecorate the office. If nothing else, it just looks wrong to spend money on scratching an itch when those around you are facing radical financial changes. Resist the urge.





Sagittarius

Exploring your options and putting out feelers is never bad, but it's mandatory in today's market. Don't sit around preparing to prepare. The time to reach out and connect is now.





Capricorn

Of course, your vision of the future is completely different. You have no choice but to change your approach to retirement, whether it's strategy, style, or length of service. Be realistic.





Aquarius

Things don't have to be all doom and gloom. Without being a Pollyanna, you can think of your current circumstances as just another challenge. You're up for it, so share your excitement.





Pisces

Giving yourself a break isn't the best strategy today. Spending too much time daydreaming about the future might force you to address it sooner than you'd like to. Stay focused on the tasks at hand.



