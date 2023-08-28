



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 28, 2023.





Aries

Sitting at a desk isn't the best way to stay in shape. Don't wait until you have health concerns to get fit. Your lunch break is your own, so use it to get some exercise.





Taurus

Cultivate good feelings at work. You're letting everything bother you. but if you try to see the fun in what you do, then something else altogether blooms.





Gemini

Chatter, chatter, chatter! Why they natter on and on is beyond your comprehension. But participate you must, if only on a superficial level, if you want to avoid being talked about.





Cancer

Ah, it's a good day! Something delightful is dropping in your lap. It's the kind of success you can't really plan for. But while it lasts, enjoy your windfall.





Leo

A new tack might look impulsive but don't let that impression stand. You know it's the result of plenty of thought. Make sure everyone can see how much time you took reassessing your strategy.



Virgo

You've achieved your goal, now take a breather. If getting organized isn't your strength, then bring in someone to do it for you. Just don't start any new projects until you tidy up.





Libra

Being a good listener is very different from eavesdropping. One is an asset and the other is a liability. If it's impossible not to hear gossip, then at least zip your lips.





Scorpio

You'll be managing it all. Keeping on top of work doesn't mean you'll forget your friends. Remembering a detail about a friend or colleague proves meaningful.





Sagittarius

It's Appreciate Your Boss Day. Dealing with authority can be difficult, but you should be thankful that you have to. If you didn't, you'd be rushing ahead and ignoring all the important details.





Capricorn

Certain details have your heart fluttering. But no matter how promising they seem, stay grounded. You still have plenty of research to do before you know for sure.





Aquarius

You may feel like you're playing a hand of cards. You have a poker face, but so does the rest of the table. Being prepared is the best approach. Card by card, hidden agendas will become obvious.





Pisces

You should know by now that all assumptions you make about colleagues are actually all about you. Take the time to figure out who you're really dealing with on a daily basis.



