



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 25, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Your ambitions are out for everyone to see. But your work history and established relationships will determine whether your plans come to fruition now or later.





Taurus

Your company's core values need to be revisited, and you're in a good position to push folks in the right direction. There might be some resistance at first, but you can convince the right people.





Gemini

It's taking forever for you to get what you want. The only thing that could possibly make you moodier about it than you already are is sound advice. That's right. It's time to stick to a budget.





Cancer

Everyone is listening to you for a change. It's hard to think straight in the glare of the spotlight, so be sure you're certain. Don't make any suggestions that you don't want to follow up.





Leo

You can control your actions, but you can't control your intuition. It's on high alert and set to sensitive. So when you start to hear that ominous beeping, do what you can to maintain goodwill.



Virgo

Take time to check the details. Other folks will likely miss the small stuff, and you might find something worth looking into more deeply. It could require a change of plans.





Libra

You might feel you've mined a project for all it's worth, but there is plenty of value left in it. It could just be in what you learn, not what you earn, so stick with it.





Scorpio

If you plan on getting what you want, then plan on spending time talking with colleagues. Deep conversations open up doors. Or are they tunnels? Either way, socialize.





Sagittarius

You usually have to act professionally no matter what, but today you should follow your mood. Don't worry, it won't lead you too far from the usual nine to five.





Capricorn

You may be tempted to go home early, but there are too many unresolved issues waiting for your attention. Tackle what's on your desk before you so much as daydream about being somewhere else.





Aquarius

Now is the perfect time to expand your operations or move into a new market. It won't be easy in the short term, but in the long run you will see that you did the right thing.





Pisces

And you thought you were the one working. The numbers seem to be doing the performing for you. Is it reality or a dream? Whatever it is, it's mighty entertaining.



