



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 23, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You're used to being professional, but today you need an emotional outlet. Don't suppress it, but find the appropriate place outside the workplace. In other words, take a long lunch.





Taurus

Obnoxious coworkers and ignorant customers could get under your skin more than usual, but if you take a step back and get some perspective, you'll be able to relax and let go of the stress.





Gemini

Don't hold your breath waiting for a raise. It's time to tighten your purse strings instead. A less adaptable person would go under, but you can come up with plenty of ways to cut costs.





Cancer

With so many eyes on you, you could double for a Vegas act. But the message you have to deliver doesn't call for that kind of song and dance. Give a modest performance under the spotlight.





Leo

Everything in the office feels controlled, right down to the temperature. But some things can't be so easily restricted. For them, there's always lunchtime.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙





Virgo

Almost every impression you make today will be a good one. Go out of your way to get involved with potential clients or employers. You might jump on a great opportunity before day's end.





Libra

You're working hard but not making progress. When things are at a standstill, don't get upset. Help others instead. That simple gesture restores beauty and harmony to the workday.





Scorpio

Teamwork goes smoothly now, especially if brainstorming is needed to help everyone stay engaged. Your ideas will be well received if you articulate them clearly and confidently.





Sagittarius

Energies in the office are different. In fact, they're so mismatched that it's impossible to work with anyone. Follow your own mood if you want to accomplish anything today.





Capricorn

It's one of those painful days. All you can think about is being home. Try to tear your thoughts away so you can focus on what has to be done before you can get there.





Aquarius

On the one hand, you're too emotional. On the other, you think too much. Don't waste time listening to critics. You have just the right combination of intellect and intuition today.





Pisces

You could hit it off with a new client or colleague, and the two of you might dream up a revolutionary way to get things done. Try it immediately. You have nothing to lose!



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.