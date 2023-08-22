



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 22, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Flesh things out. Being short and sweet is counterproductive today. The devil is in the details and so is the profit, so spell things out.





Taurus

If others wonder why you're being incautious, it's because they can't read your mind. Your thoughts are racing ahead of you. Don't make any long-term plans based on this state of mind.





Gemini

Ugh, yet another meeting. What's the point of generating ideas if there is no follow-through? Wait until there is something more concrete going on.





Cancer

Something has you wanting to drop it all and walk on the wild side. Are you overwhelmed by work? Do your projects have too many aspects to get a grip on? Figure it out before you bail.





Leo

Socializing with friends gave you an excellent skill, namely, being good at teamwork. But don't confuse the two. Keep the problems at home and the brainstorming at the office.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!





Virgo

You know the drill. Work issues require cold logic. But when a hot temper is involved, it's time to rethink your own approach. Be extra careful when communicating.





Libra

Everyone around you is done intellectualizing, but you're still eager to discuss. You'll discover plenty of other colleagues ready to communicate with you if you widen your circle.





Scorpio

Reading the fine print finally pays off when a minor detail is uncovered. Whether it's a diamond in the rough or a deal breaker depends on the strength of your perception.





Sagittarius

Busywork is boring work. But that's more philosophical than the people around you care to be. Keep the complaining to yourself, and avoid communicating it to others.





Capricorn

Thinking things over is wise, but don't go overboard. When the details just swirl and swirl around your head, it's time to call it a day. You'll get clarity of thought tomorrow.





Aquarius

Creativity is useful all across the board, but especially when it comes to communication. You'll have to come up with just the right words to express something sensitive.





Pisces

An office decision is like breaking up with a love partner. You vow to do it, but once you see them, clarity dissolves. Lucky for you this is a much less critical decision, so put it off for another day.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.