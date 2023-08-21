



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 21, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Reversal of fortune takes a lot less than you think. It could happen in the time it takes to send a message. So think carefully before communicating in any form.





Taurus

Your energy will serve you better if you're focused on helping instead of hindering. You have reason to be frustrated, but don't risk saying something you can't take back.





Gemini

Even your closest colleagues don't know you well enough to intuit your hopes and wishes. Speak up. Making them known is the only way to make them real.





Cancer

If dealing with others is hard for you, you'll get some practice. You have so many things that are begging for completion that it only makes sense to ask for help. Come on out of your shell.





Leo

While others socialized, you intellectualized. And now you're seeing the payoff. A brainstorm will propel you forward, but only if you switch gears and use teamwork.



Virgo

You need a good night's sleep to deal with whatever comes at you. Having a good or bad day is what hangs in the balance. The more rested you are, the better able you'll be to think on your feet.





Libra

There's nothing on your agenda today that you can't take care of later. If things are slow and you're having trouble motivating yourself, don't fight it. Give in to the urge to relax.





Scorpio

If you're a gambler, that old itch returns. If you're not, you can't fathom why some people take the risks they do. Whatever side of the coin you're on, you're bound to come face-to-face with the other.





Sagittarius

Haven't you learned your lesson? There's no point in having deep conversations with certain colleagues, so stop trying. Just stick to work topics and leave the philosophizing for after hours.





Capricorn

Some people want personal service but others expect you to cut to the chase. Keep the chatting to a minimum today, because you'll be inundated with the latter.





Aquarius

Every day can't be at the top of the scale. If you're the creative type, you need every project to be a sizzling affair. But you may have to settle for the banal if you want to put food on the table.





Pisces

It's a capricious sort of day. Everything is mutable, even your energy level. One moment you're ready to take on the world and the next it feels like a bad day to move.



