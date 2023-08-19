



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 19, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

The accumulation of possessions is moving so slowly that by the time you buy the last pieces, the first ones will be antiques. Or so it feels to you. It's not as bad as all that, though, so persevere.





Taurus

It's a predictable pattern. First you're a dependable colleague, then you can relate well to one another, then (uh-oh) it's romance. Be careful today.





Gemini

Attending to business matters is much like white-water rafting: The main focus is to stay afloat while navigating obstacles. They're coming fast and furious today, so stay alert.





Cancer

Just like at a dinner party, you are strategically paired. Make the most of it. The person at your left is receptive to your ideas and the one to your right is charmed.





Leo

Be more productive and less talkative. Circles of friends can work against you. They're making you lose sight of the purpose of going to work in the first place.



Virgo

It doesn't take soul-searching. It doesn't involve being deeply analytical. All it takes is staying at your desk and a lot can be achieved.





Libra

Your colleagues are indispensable, not to mention attached to you at the hip. So when you have problems, keep them under the surface. Stay calm and be as diplomatic as possible.





Scorpio

Just one abrasive person can wreak havoc on the whole office. Group dynamics are like that. Instead of waiting for them to move on in life, try a collective ambush.





Sagittarius

The boring details require the most discipline and effort, so try hard to focus on them. The big picture is where the glamour is, but the small details are where you get to be heroic.





Capricorn

It was touch and go, but now you're out of the woods. Discipline and doing your duty are bringing you what you deserve. It's time to slack off and allow yourself some fun.





Aquarius

Some bosses are like old relatives, and that is meant in a good way and a bad way. They have plenty to teach you, they care, but they can also bore you to tears. Endure.





Pisces

Don't be duped by a candlelit dinner and poetry, or their office equivalents. Being promised a raise isn't the same as getting one, so don't do the extra work until you see the money.



