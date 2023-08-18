



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 18, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

What's the office culture? Figuring this out could make or break your career, so consider yourself a sociologist and crack the code.





Taurus

It's starting to feel like you're in a three-legged race. Working with someone who has a different pace than you can be daunting, but it's not impossible. At least you're not at cross-purposes.





Gemini

Why should you always take the initiative while others sit back and watch? Because it suits you. It may not be in your job description now, but it could be in the future if you keep it up.





Cancer

You're not the only one with a hair-trigger temper. Emotions are easily aroused, so make sure you not only mean what you say but you say it diplomatically too.





Leo

The best way to win over an enemy is to wear them out. Let them know you can have a good time with even the most boring projects. Then watch the good ones start coming your way.



Virgo

Problems with coworkers loom, but you can nip them in the bud. Share office resources and be as polite as possible. That should keep people from feeling combative.





Libra

The middle of the road can be the healthiest path. Seeing everything as either great or awful can be exhausting. Slow and steady wins the race, so just keep slogging along.





Scorpio

Being selfless is its own reward. You don't need money, you don't even need recognition. All you need is that healthy glow that comes from being of service.





Sagittarius

Look at work differently today. Figure out how you can get a lot done in a new way. If you consider it a game, you can accomplish a lot, so let the adult you act childish for a change.





Capricorn

Which gives you the sense of safety and stability, family or career? They don't have to be opposites. Bringing the feelings of one to the other is the best way to be happy.





Aquarius

You might be left to your own devices today. If the boss is away, consider it a working vacation and enjoy the informal freedom the day offers.





Pisces

Being lost in a fog is not the counterproductive pastime it seems. You'll actually figure out an important puzzle just by letting your thoughts wander through the clouds.



