Your Daily HomeScope for September 30, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Whatever you do today you need to support the person you are becoming. Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oils and water into a mister and spray your fresh linens with the delicate scent to elevate your feelings of completion.





Taurus

Only fools fall head over heels in love, or so you thought. Your home is so feminine it makes a man feel uncomfortable. It's time to retool your spaces. Go for straight-hemmed curtains and replace two of your four frilly pillows with plain, solid-colored ones.





Gemini

Hang photos of foolish times with your friends and you will add a warm note to your home. Good times should be celebrated daily -- don't forget to cherish relationships and ties.





Cancer

Finances are on your mind as you try to pay down credit cards so you have more options for your hard-earned dough. Knowing your credit score may help you obtain a lower interest rate on a must-make purchase.





Leo

Before you board the plane for that trip of a lifetime, call the companies of any of the credit cards you plan to use and let them know your out-of-the-country destination. This way, there will be no embarrassing moments checking your identity in a foreign land.



Virgo

Your hobby has outgrown the alcove you dedicated to it. Now is the time to envision a space solution that could involve a soon-to-be empty nest or partitioning the basement. Your creativity comes up with endless great ideas.





Libra

The trickster in you desires freedom. Just make sure you're prepared to take what you dole out. And keep that spring-loaded-snake-in-a-nut-can away from anything that'll tip over. That heirloom lamp shouldn't be a casualty of your mischievousness.





Scorpio

Your body is telling you it needs less couch time. Your couch is telling you it could use new foam in the cushion where your behind has made a dent. Consider dropping the movie channels from your cable bill and use the money you save for new cushions, or better yet, a good pair of walking shoes to wear as you exercise.





Sagittarius

Tuck a spare umbrella in your trunk and you won't be caught in the storm. Preparing for possibilities is a reasonable thing to do, given that you can change your own path, but you cannot change the weather.





Capricorn

Do not be fooled by imitators when it comes to computing power in your home office. A lesser-known computer manufacturer's product may be cheaper, but if it does not have hardware that meets your criteria for durability, it's not worth the money or frustration.





Aquarius

Your sense of humor will get a big boost toward expansion today as pranksters take over your sorority house. Now you are glad your older brother sent you a footlocker, even though you didn't appreciate it at first.





Pisces

Do not lament that you are surrounded by fools. If you want the crazy makers out of your life, it's up to you to make it happen. Look into the possibility of moving. If a move is not feasible, you may have to set and be vigilant about your personal boundaries.



