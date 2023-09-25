Your Daily HomeScope for September 25, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Life gives us opportunities to laugh at our selves or grumble. Your child has watched you draw cartoons, so when he takes markers to a wall of his room, exercise patience. If he is old enough, you can carefully paint over it together, or leave it for now as his first masterpiece and give him a blank tablet for all the ones to follow.





Taurus

Improving efficiency is your mission. A little hand-held vacuum is a good solution to eradicate the hair on the stairs a regular vacuum can't seem to suck up.





Gemini

Financial matters come to the fore today when you look at your credit report and find a large item that doesn't belong to you. Take matters into your own hand and in addition to reporting the situation immediately, it may be time for all new credit card numbers.





Cancer

Change your middle name from packrat to efficient. Make space in your tool shed for garden hand tools by hanging buckets on the inside of the door.





Leo

Comparisons of the house you grew up in with your true adult tastes are natural. You have made great strides in connecting with your parents, but to connect with the large family you and your husband have planned for, you'll want to look at homes with open floor plan rather than ones with too many walls.



Virgo

Oh thrip. Your King Alfred Daffodils have an unwanted visitor -- thrip insects. Buy green lacewing insects at the garden store to combat the thrip pests in a green way. Unwanted company in the form of relatives may be tougher to send the go home hint to -- try speaking your mind kindly, but firmly and plan a get-together for a mutually convenient time.





Libra

Never underestimate the power of Murphy's Law but never underestimate your own ability to persevere when you know to your bones you are on the right course. Creating a nest egg for yourself just in case of disaster is wise.





Scorpio

Stop sabotaging yourself. There is no reason to be late if you would only put your keys on the hook each night.





Sagittarius

You knew your closed-loop heating and cooling system would pay off in big ways, but it is saving you money in visits to the allergist too. The allergens that are making everyone else sneeze are not a problem in your home because the geothermal system does not suck in dust particles through the cracks every home has.





Capricorn

Brick and iron are compatible elements whether your garden is formal or informal. If you are laying brick, you will definitely want to call on the help of your friends and make a party of it.





Aquarius

Add your favorite spices, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery and chunks of beef to the Crockpot early in the day. It will prove hectic so you will be glad to come home to dinner already made.





Pisces

Conversations over food are revealing. Braised asparagus served on a pale green plate with an orange zest garish makes a fine accompaniment to corned beef instead of the traditional cabbage. And your kitchen will not need to be deodorized.



