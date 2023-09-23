Your Daily HomeScope for September 23, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

You are not paranoid, but safety-conscious. Insist the landlord install or let you install a peephole in your exterior door. It is nice to see who comes knockin'.





Taurus

Orderliness is the word of the day. Seats first, then tables on the furniture-shopping list. In home design, people serve from table to seats, whether it is the living or dining room.





Gemini

Working all week at your desk at home means keeping the door closed so your chaotic environment does not spill over into the rest of the house. Today, deadline met, it is time to clean up, throw out and file. There. Feel better don't you? You are now ready for the next assignment.





Cancer

You can be organized in your craft room. Ribbons hung on rod above your sewing station will stay crisper looking and be easy to reach for projects rather than tumbled and jumbled in a box.





Leo

Living with only bare, natural, organic essentials is difficult to achieve on the best day in a busy city apartment. Single-stem flowers in a clear-glass vase set against a stark white background is only a beginning point.



Virgo

Reading when you should be sleeping is de rigueur for you. Good light by the bed should be easy to switch on and off lest it remain on all night while the book languishes on the floor.





Libra

Light hues brighten up an otherwise dark mood. A color wash of white, celery or sky blue on your wood floor would give your home that uniqueness you crave.





Scorpio

Tight budgets still need to leave room for the important things. Save trips to the chiropractor and time wasted with aches and pains by getting an office chair that is comfortable and can be ergonomically adjusted.





Sagittarius

Wash the mahogany panels that line your den before you apply a coat of preservative. Your hard arm strokes will pay off in a room that looks beautiful and smells clean. If your arms are sore, an Epsom salt bath will soothe.





Capricorn

Watch out for throw rugs, errant toys and people looking to catch you off-guard. A stuffed animal net placed in the corner of your child's room will let her fuzzy friends watch over her all night and save you from tripping on them each morning.





Aquarius

Fifteen pages in five hours is your scrapbook goal and if you use pre-cut shapes to go with full and half-cropped photos you will achieve your page count.





Pisces

Weigh your options. Making structural changes to an apartment can make sense if your plan to lease it for a number of years. But if not, your landlord gets the benefits of your improvements when you leave.



