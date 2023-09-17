Your Daily HomeScope for September 17, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

To you, upside-down tomato plants look no more unusual than hanging flower baskets. In fact, you think a few of the green vines with red fruit will be the perfect edition to your deck. Do what you want. Let others be envious. You do not have the time.





Taurus

Keeping busy with e-mail, social web networks and the latest tweeting craze is keeping you from interacting on a face to face to face basis. An impromptu poker or Scrabble night is in order.





Gemini

You take care to use bark to protect the roots of your rose bush's roots from cold and drying winds, but your own skin needs protection from the cold things people say. Take words professionally, not personally and let them roll of your back.





Cancer

Non-drip paint rollers are great for ceilings but you should still put plastic down because even though the roller is advertised as such, humans can and certainly do make mistakes.





Leo

Keep a diary as you and your husband start your remodeling your home. Be sure to include before and after pictures. Document how you felt as the project went on, even if there are fights over the type of counter tops.



Virgo

Go slow, and be patient with projects instead of charging ahead as though you know it all. The pockets you sew can showcase your burgeoning talent or show that you did not take the time to practice and hone your skills.





Libra

Will you use the designer method or the flat method to sew your raglan sleeves on that birthday gift for your girlfriend? Flat is somewhat easier, but the designer method will ultimately make the blouse more comfortable to wear. And when you have figured out how to do something the first time you never again find it troublesome.





Scorpio

Packed carefully into storage means special collections are safe, but they are also out of sight, out of mind. Your collection of teacups from occupied Japan should be placed in a locked curio cabinet with glass doors so you can show the beauty of the porcelain safely and not have to dust it often.





Sagittarius

Getting a couple of dollars off a garment you like that is missing a button hole make you feel like a smart, thrifty shopper who has sewing skills to boot. The diameter and thickness of the button on the shirt determine size you need to make a buttonhole.





Capricorn

Time to scrapbook you have none because you are busy doing your thing, or watching others do their thing through the lens of a camera. The biggest corkboard you can find, hung in your not-formal-now-that-we-have-children dining room, covered with loads of those delightful photos will dress the wall beautifully.





Aquarius

Open does not mean vulnerable. And when it comes to making a change for the better, open will leave you with a feeling of freedom. One option for kitchen cabinet doors you dislike is simply to take them off. Now, display your pretty dishes in those cabinets.





Pisces

Do not waste tears over what you cannot fix. Do move ahead with thoughtfulness. A zero-percent interest credit card may be the way to go for the new kitchen appliances you need.



