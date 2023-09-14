Your Daily HomeScope for September 14, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Volunteer what you can give, not what will stress you out. As the song says, even a little light shines brightly.





Taurus

You may find yourself hungrier than usual for mashed potatoes. Since it is not your usual vegetable choice, the thing you have been hoping for may finally have happened. Tell you spouse before your mother.





Gemini

The window seat in your kitchen has been a catch all for lunch boxes and textbooks with homework assignments spilling out for far too long. Put those things in their place; add a cushion that fits and a couple of pillows. As you sit in the seat, enjoy the view.





Cancer

Glass and metal are elements of the modern world. Now that you have made partner, and are allowed the perk of decorating your office you want these elements as your professional look in contrast to the more earthy elements you return home to at the end of the day.





Leo

Your yard could use a flowering tree. When you plant one you need to know the mature size, both height and width so it does not interfere with, but adds to the landscape surrounding your home. The dogwood for instance will grow at least 20 feet tall and at least that wide.



Virgo

You will only be satisfied with malleability today. Screens give a sense of privacy from adjacent rooms even though they will not block sound. And, screens can be moved to create an open look if needed.





Libra

Little tasks will be important today. The Japanese fighting fish you brought home are liable to be lunch rather than cat TV if you do not secure the lid on the bowl this morning.





Scorpio

Digital video recorders mean you are not a slave to the timing of programs or subjected to ads you don't care to see, at least at home. It does mean that advertisements are boldly appearing on movie theater screens. Feel free to talk through and ignore the ads, but do be silent when the film begins.





Sagittarius

It is not necessarily a bad thing that appearances can be deceiving. Take the fact that the under-cabinet lighting you just installed in your kitchen make it look not only lighter but larger, but if you buy a new serving dish to celebrate, you will still wind up rearranging items in your cupboard to make it fit.





Capricorn

Kale, zucchini, baby spinach and chicken broth make a good start to a green soup that will bring healthy benefits to your body. With increased fortitude you find the energy to move the firewood bin from the porch to the backyard now that you are done using your fireplace for the year.





Aquarius

Do you know that you can set your TV to come on to a certain channel at a certain time in perpetuity? Check out the manuals of the devices you have in your home and you are sure to find ways that they can make your life easier.





Pisces

Telecommuting has suddenly given you the option of living in whatever city or town you wish. Before you start checking out chamber of commerce and tourism websites, give some thought to intangibles you desire -- such as clean air.



