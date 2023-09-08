Your Daily HomeScope for September 08, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Leave the pump soap for the kitchen and the children's bathroom. You and your guests deserve something special -- handmade fine-milled bars of soft color, sometimes with herbs added for texture, in scents your adore. (Well, your hubby can keep that harsh, green bar he calls soap.)





Taurus

Those big cathedral ceilings mean you have unused vertical space for a loft to use a place for guests to sleep when you are not using it as your studio, that is if your teenager does not commandeer it first.





Gemini

Success is within your grasp if you do not get carried away with office politics. Listen politely but keep an invisible hand over your mouth or you could wind up with a desk at home.





Cancer

As the miniature pot-bellied pig snuffs and roots his little nose in the palm of your hand you cannot help but smile. Is the tiny fellow the right pet for your yard? Can you keep him out of the garden? Is he really as smart as a dog? Get the answers before you art the pig home.





Leo

You will seek neutral environments at home and at work. An ionizer equalizes charges that electronic devices give out.



Virgo

Two is your lucky number today, whether it is a date with a handsome fellow who makes you laugh or a luncheon with a girlfriend or spotting two 'bunching' tables that give you the versatility of a single coffee table or a decorating pair.





Libra

Your teen son will be embarrassed to find you playing air guitar to Eric Clapton when he gets home from school. Earn his grudging respect. Challenge him to an air guitar war and see if you can't get the table set and dishes done for the next week by a pair of hands not your own.





Scorpio

Someday there will be a piano in that spot in my sitting room. Your budget may not expand enough for a piano, but a keyboard sitting in that spot would give you a musical outlet and remind you daily of your seriousness.





Sagittarius

Money found in pockets belongs to whomever is doing the laundry. With the bill you find you can take your self to the matinee while the last load dries. Going to a movie on a whim midday is a nice reward.





Capricorn

Last night's barbecue was so tasty you figure you will fire up the grill again tonight with chicken. Making meals together, dancing your way through the kitchen, pausing to kiss and twirl is what make life worthwhile.





Aquarius

Be conscious of products -- from cosmetics to cleaners -- that don't do your skin any favors. Distilled vinegar can be used to clean your refrigerator if you are chemical sensitive. It is also a greener way to go.





Pisces

You will finish many tiny tasks today that make your home sparkle. Crumbs drop into open drawers; it is just a fact of life. Take the silverware baskets out and clean them too while you are at it.



