Your Daily HomeScope for September 06, 2023

Aries

Dinner in front of the TV is simply the way it is in your studio apartment. A table that elevates to dining level than returns to its first duty as a coffee table would be a great space saver as well as help to keep accidental spills off the carpet in front of the couch.





Taurus

Blossoms from the new rosebush you bought will look great this summer, but for now, take car to add soil mixed with compost to the hole you dug and mound you created for the roots to cling to -- just as you care for your own emotional roots.





Gemini

Diet schmiet. You want what you want: watching a Southern cooking show did not help. To heck with skinny mashed potatoes made with chicken broth. A third cup of buttermilk will make the dish creamy and out of this world.





Cancer

A strong capable woman such as yourself does have days of feeling vulnerable. Go with your feelings, don't ask too many questions and choose creative endeavors that do not stretch your skills further than your imagination. It is all right to simply be.





Leo

The forest calls to your blood. Wood adds a natural and distinctive element to you home with its unique fibers and growth patterns. Live, green plants make a nice accompaniment as well as contrast.



Virgo

When you take a drive down the road less taken, bring your camera. Download the photos to your digital frame when you get home so you can relive the lovely moments.





Libra

Making a tuffet is more fun than eating curds and whey. When your soft, ottoman-like creation is complete you will have extra seating in your living room and not a belly full of odd food to show for your energy and ability.





Scorpio

What catches your eye is appropriate for you. Traditional tastes in home decor go hand in hand with colors drawn form nature. So when you want to give your sister a house-warming gift that she will appreciate, buy to her tastes, not your contemporary ones.





Sagittarius

A candle with a soothing aroma and a cup of herbal tea to help you sleep will give a rough day a pleasant ending. Change the sheets on your bed and take a shower before climbing in.





Capricorn

Okay, so your spouse sings off-key when he works. Don't spoil his joy and poke fun. Smile yourself that you have a man who is happy to make the home you share a nice place.





Aquarius

Tarragon will be a healthy and tasty addition to your vegetable soup. A walk in the fresh air after dinner will settle your mind so you can make a decision about new appliances.





Pisces

You will be asked to lend a hand and in typical fashion lend two. An elderly neighbor will appreciate your generosity. When he thanks you with a pie, accept graciously. He does not have to know you are on a strict diet.



