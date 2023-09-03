Your Daily HomeScope for September 03, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

This will be a day of liking all the paint swatches on a particular card. You can use multiple shades of your favorite color to decorate a room as long as you use white or another neutral color to pull it all together.





Taurus

Repurposing your dining room to an art studio does not require anyone's permission now that you live alone. Revel in beauty. This is the chance you have been waiting for to spread your art supplies out and keep them immediately accessible, so when the mood strikes you can leap.





Gemini

Computers were supposed to make us paperless but someone it seems there is more paper than ever. Recycle those catalogs you are saving for no good reason or if your city does not have a green program, pitch 'em.





Cancer

Even though you missed the shopping gene, buying a refrigerator is something you and your spouse should do together. It is an appliance that is going to be around a long time, although not as long as that wonderful man of yours.





Leo

You may be so busy today that you find it hard to catch your breath. One you are home you can rejuvenate by burning pure essential oils that add a natural, nontoxic aroma to the air.



Virgo

It is not too warm yet for soup and leftovers from the rotisserie chicken you brought from the deli last night will make a good stock starter. Add just the amount of egg noodle you will eat tonight last.





Libra

You are ready to sow grass seed for an organic lawn. If the county extension office cannot test the makeup of the soil in your yard due to cutbacks, a good gardening store has test kits for phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium.





Scorpio

Letting your pet iguana out to roam may freak you houseguests, then again, after the initial shrieks, that may be the most practical way to achieve the solitude you like to work in.





Sagittarius

Observations may sound like complaints today. Keep in mind we each have a different perspective. Put shredded pork, diced chicken, chopped lettuce, salsa, cheeses and guacamole in separate dishes and let your family make their own tacos the way they like tonight. You will satisfy your craving while giving everyone choices.





Capricorn

Writing words of encouragement on the wall around your child's mirror is a way to reach out and build their self-esteem. In building her self-esteem you will also build your own as you realize how true are the words of love you pen.





Aquarius

Polish the bathroom mirror, put a fresh roll of toilet paper on the roll, plump the pillows on the couch and hide the clutter from your kitchen counter then take a deep breath. Give thanks that your unexpected company gave you're a half an hour warning.





Pisces

Making do is not your style but an appointment with the taxman may be eye opening. Learning to live within a budget and budget for big things you want is not a bad skill to possess.



