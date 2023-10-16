Your Daily HomeScope for October 16, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Your ambitious vision led you to take on a house payment that is right at the edge of what you can afford. The good news is you have a second spare guest room, so interviewing for and renting to the right roommate will give you a bit more stability.





Taurus

You are sometimes eccentric but it does mean that you are never dull, so when you decide to pick a color from the paisley curtains and paint the bedroom to match, your spouse may just shake his head and smile. Sleep in the guest room until the paint is fully dry.





Gemini

Your friend's home decor with delicately painted cherry tree pictures above the grey sofa is peaceful compared to your modern styling of glass and metal. Sitting in their living room will inspire you to add a splash of color to your own surroundings.





Cancer

Altered art classes are gently teaching you to be more flexible in your thinking. You were taught that destroying books was awful, but the funky jewelry and keepsake boxes you have made with 20-year-old hard cover novels and given as gifts have made all your girlfriends smile.





Leo

Why buy an exercise device that mimics stairs when you can walk up and down your own stairs a dozen times on a slow day? Two-story homes need two vacuums -- after all, carrying a vacuum up and down the stairs can be treacherous.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!





Virgo

A trip to the bank for small change today will make tomorrow's carport sale a breeze. Older customers will be impressed that you know how to count back change.





Libra

You sewing machine has been idle to long. Start with an easy project. To make an intensely patterned sofa stand out add monochromatic pillows in shades lighter or darker than the primary pattern.





Scorpio

Feeling the pulse of the community is what happens when you go to homeowner's association meetings, but not going means you could miss out being voted into an office for which you mentioned a passing interest.





Sagittarius

Gathering everything in the garage for your first-ever yard sale will give you a sense of accomplishment but tax your energy. You will be ready to put your feet up by the time the sun sets.





Capricorn

Unruly women with you in the lead trump the good-old-boy network in your town when you win a grant to start a community garden (instead of selling the land to a developer.) Be a gracious winner when you point out that the guys could start an earthworm farm on a corner of the property and raise fishing bait.





Aquarius

You vacuum's beater bar is a must for sucking up pet hair from the carpet. Then treat yourself to a soak in the tub with bubbles after your muscle-straining day. You deserve all the relaxation coming to you.





Pisces

As you daydream about the future from your window seat, you may realize that being open to change is worthwhile and practical. When you have finished daydreaming, chances are you'll head to the sewing machine to make the perfect triangular pillow.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.