Your Daily HomeScope for October 12, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Today, you need a list with everything that is going on in your life. You won't have the time to figure out how to program your new handheld, save that for tonight when you can sit down.





Taurus

When the children went to live with your ex you bought them cell phones so they could send you photos of themselves. Now is a good day to print out those photos and make a collage in a frame or on the fridge.





Gemini

Preaching will not get you anywhere, jumping in and sharing the load will. Make cleaning out from under the beds a game with your twins to see who can dredge out the most stuff and the longest temporarily lost item.





Cancer

You may be finding that your flow of energy is returning slowly after your bout with illness. As you continue to get better, keep your hands busy and growing stronger with modeling clay.





Leo

The ham and bone left over from dinner will make the perfect split pea with carrots and leeks soup. Toss the ingredients in a slow cooker and dinner will be bubbling when you get home from work.



Virgo

Mythology and the fantastic inspire your soul now that your home is your own, from floor to ceiling it can reflect what you're into. Your oversized bedroom door already looks like the entrance to the queen's private chambers, why not paint the walls to match like ancient stone?





Libra

You can pitch and toss or pack your stuff, but it still has to go someplace. Overlooked storage solutions might include putting a floor in the attic. Check with the city -- projects such as this may not even cost enough for a building permit.





Scorpio

Some things are better kept secret. Mind what you keep in your bedside table. After all, your children are old enough for their curiosity to lead them to open drawers full of contents that are none of their business.





Sagittarius

As you explore your garden, observe the unexpected through the lens of your camera. Be ready for butterflies to take wing or a hedgehog to peer back at you from the green leafy shade.





Capricorn

You may be looking for intentional hidden messages in DVDs, software programs and video games. Your time will be better spent teaching your 10-year-old how to make chocolate chip cookies from scratch.





Aquarius

No one way is right. Secure in this knowledge, you can listen and make your own decision on how to make the guest bathroom look special. Give it a spa look with rolled towels in a basket or conserve space by folding them flat under the cabinet.





Pisces

Planting Cupid's Bower in hanging pots encourages the stems to grow up to 18 inches in length. However, handing upside-down on the monkey bars will not make your hair grow faster -- it will make your child giggle.



