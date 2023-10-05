Your Daily HomeScope for October 05, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

It may be easier to daydream than stay on track. Force yourself to skip lunch so you can get out early. Stopping to pick up you dry cleaning today means you will be ready for an unexpected date tonight.





Taurus

Given support, the asparagus fern will climb. Your mentor will be invaluable to you today on the home front, so if you find yourself needing support, pick up the phone and make the call.





Gemini

Paintings by the masters have taken your breath away and inspired you to explore the play of light on the human form with your own camera. Proudly display your photographs in your home.





Cancer

After your annual visit to your accountant you will need to implement a thrifty and conservative budget (even for you). Planning today for a rainy day (that may not come) means you will have money when you need it for a special purchase.





Leo

No boring black for you. The rain presents a perfect opportunity to go for a walk with that pink Gerber daisy umbrella held proudly above your head. A Southern Belle never had it so good.



Virgo

Try deep breathing exercises to keep yourself relaxed. This is not the time for analysis; you have already created a thoroughly comfortable home. Today, just be.





Libra

When looks deceive you might find yourself face to face with something that frightens you. Meet the challenge head on and believe in yourself. You love the look of ivy climbing up a brick wall but cannot imagine the bugs beneath. They are just doing what nature intended.





Scorpio

You do not need to hire a designer to makeover your home if you study the values of a color wheel. Violet and yellow complement each other. To extend the complement add grey, black or white to the scheme.





Sagittarius

Pay attention to the four-legged, unconditionally loving critter you rescued from the animal shelter and your stress level will be reduced. And, lest the ants come marching one by one to your dog's food, pour the contents of the bag into an airtight container.





Capricorn

Your connection to those who live far away could be enhanced. Talk to a customer service representative from your cellular company. New upgrades may be available with and without a new contract.





Aquarius

No one will be around to cheer your short cuts or call them silly. Dumb waiters are chutes with trays that go up and down in mansions. Gravity is half a dumb waiter, so instead of carrying laundry down the steep stairs from your bedroom to the first floor, drop the clothes over the railing.





Pisces

Your kids will not hesitate to let you know what a great mom they think you are during this vacation day. An analysis with your children of what itchy, poisonous plants look like leads to a satisfactory hike in the woods.



