Your Daily HomeScope for November 19, 2023

Aries

Stretch your muscles before you tackle the uphill challenge of Airport Road. Eat a banana before you run for energy and a potassium boost to your muscles. Meet a friend on the track, and you will bolster each other to the top of the hill and beyond.





Taurus

Painted lizard sculptures of papier-mache add interest to the collection of rocks you gathered on a recent hike. The fact that your children made the lizards for you in summer art classes makes you feel decadently happy.





Gemini

The busybodies chattering about your garden over the back fence may be jealous of the bounty your garden produces. Your first wish may be to pelt them with compost, but you are wiser than that. Your kindness should put them in their place. Even if it doesn't, you will know your garden thrives on positive energy.





Cancer

If you are not happy with your spiritual growth, maybe you're ready to move to a sacred place. Root vegetables need soil free from clay and rock to grow properly -- that's why Sedona, Arizona is famed for its lovely red rocks and spirituality, not its produce.





Leo

You are nothing if not adaptable. According to Feng Shui, your stove should not face the front or back door as it causes a disappearance of positive chi. You can hang a crystal or a small mirror on the door to reflect the energy back, or you could be even more pragmatic and change what you call your entrance.



Virgo

Daydreaming about sinking into an oversized claw-footed tub at your favorite bed and breakfast won't get you there any faster. It is only Thursday after all. Have you ever thought of remodeling your own bathroom with the fixtures you love? Make your practicality work for your dream and start making plans.





Libra

Role reversal gives you the opportunity to look at the world in another angle. Take the time for some one-on-one hoops with your child in the driveway. And let him or her offer you pointers for once.





Scorpio

Sure, your six sets of dishes decrease your husband's garage space by a shelf or two, but you know that food tastes better when the table is artfully set. If your eye catches a must-have seventh set in the window of a thrift store, don't hesitate to dip into that tax refund!





Sagittarius

You are infamous for never throwing away something that might be useful later. Today you will prove your point even if there is no one around to pat you on the back. A short length of wood or the lid from a long lost plastic container placed between a growing melon and the soil will help keep it from rot and insect intrusion.





Capricorn

You may feel as if you have sneezed out enough devils, as the next kachoo sends you running for a tissue. If allergies are still attacking you even though you are taking medicine this may be the season to kick the cats out of your bed -- after all they can't help it that they love rolling in the grass while hunting caterpillars and butterflies.





Aquarius

You have that newly pregnant mom glow about you today and it makes you gorgeous. A pleasant theme from your own childhood is an appropriate addition to your new baby's wall. The bold colors will enliven his or her imagination.





Pisces

Teak is the standard in hearty wood for outdoor furniture, but bamboo is totally eco-friendly. When you are spending your money in the garden center today, do so wisely -- take into consideration all viewpoints.



