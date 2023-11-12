Your Daily HomeScope for November 12, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Today the air will feel different, making you want to go outside and enjoy the outdoors a little more. It does matter that your dress accordingly. Enjoy it, your home will always be there for when you get back.





Taurus

Bring your sweetie flowers and watch the sparks fly big time! Plus, your home could use a little sprucing up. Two identical vases of lilies will add elegance to your walnut dining table when it is not in use.





Gemini

Expand what you think you know by viewing something new. When your friend first suggested pairing a leopard-patterned rug with blue and white wallpaper emblazoned with elephants and pagodas, you balked. Seeing them together in the showroom, you may find the unusual contrast inviting.





Cancer

Give your children reasonable limits and they will respect you even if you implement a no-gum rule. Use ice cubes to freeze gum stuck on fabric. Don't forget to clean up all the shattered bits with a vacuum cleaner before they become soft again.





Leo

Chaos is only a momentary bump in the road; a challenge you will rise to meet on the way to the next adventure. Staying organized is easier when you store the items you use most from waist to eye level.



Virgo

Your neatly ordered life might be derailed when a trusted tool or technology ceases to work properly today. Scream in frustration if you must, but then take 10 deep breaths and make a call to the repairman or ready yourself to handle the situation with focus and confidence.





Libra

The young pods on your okra plants are ripe to harvest. Why not pick a few and make something delicious? If your housemates turn up their noses, don't fret. It simply means there's more for you to savor. Yay!





Scorpio

You take care of your dry skin on a daily basis. Why not give the same attention to your home? Oiling the wood of your grand, old sleigh bed will help protect it from the weather. Use cotton balls to get into the nooks and crannies of the grain.





Sagittarius

Vent your emotions with color today. Paint a dresser or a wall if you dare. Maybe it's time to start that mural in your child's room! If you can discover a creative outlet for the stress you feel, you won't need a trip to the pharmacist.





Capricorn

A delightful challenge comes with a small financial gain. Friends in business my tap you for the favor of designing a waiting room for their new office after seeing your talent in action. It'll be a piece of cake!





Aquarius

Shiny tiles behind the stove provide a gorgeous reflection on the granite top of your kitchen island. Take satisfaction when you don the role of housekeeper. Be grateful you have a broad array of talents, tasks and hobbies.





Pisces

You've lived as a single person for years, but now you must accommodate another person. The first step is communication, so if you're sitting on a resentment, air it out now. There is no time like the present to have a heart to heart.



