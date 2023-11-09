Your Daily HomeScope for November 09, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Explore new ideas for enhancing the beauty of less-than-new things today. Painting the outside of your bathtub a color that matches the wall above the tile will refresh the look of your bathroom.





Taurus

Set boundaries that feel comfortable to your psyche to earn the respect of the people in your life. A trellis serves as a wall of greenery that increases the visual interest of your garden, while wax beans or sweet peas create a natural divider on your patio.





Gemini

Seek a different place to welcome a new vision. Mentoring is a graceful act for you. As you sit in your city's botanical garden, discussing the fate of their business, you won't need to explain the correlation of soil and sunlight and how it applies to their dream, because their knowledge is in full bloom, thanks to you.





Cancer

Walk hand in hand with the one you love this evening. Notice what changes and doesn't change during the night. The flowers and buds of a single red rose bush blooming in a garden of gardenias and night-blooming jasmine look almost black in the moonlight.





Leo

You may have sworn that you would not add another cookbook to your bowing shelf, but now you have someone interested in making more than mud pies. The solution is to let him pick out one cookbook and store it on his bookshelf after he makes the recipe of his choosing with your help.



Virgo

Keep up with yourself -- forget about the Joneses. Most budgets do not allow you to decorate even one room all at once. If you fall into this category, buy one or two fabulous items as your finances permit, and you'll be happy with the results in the long run.





Libra

A luggage strap with your name emblazoned on it will make your bag easier to identify on the crowded airport carousel. Be cautious of the toes you step on in your rush to snatch it and get home.





Scorpio

It is the extra time you take with all you do that gets you noticed. Any kind of salt can be upgraded into something more delicious and exciting by adding a few drops of food-grade essential oils for extra flavor -- try tangerine or bergamot.





Sagittarius

You put the 'z' in Suzy Homemaker. After all, you're finding that you like being a stay-at-home mom more than you thought you would. Using wax paper between polyester fabric and the feed dog on your sewing machine will help you achieve smooth, unpuckered seams.





Capricorn

The importance of scaling back and going lightly is evidenced by your wallet today. Avoid overweight and second-bag fees at the airport by investing in a handheld scale. Do your weighing before you do your jet-setting to keep the trip as economical as possible.





Aquarius

Yes, you do have power over your schedule -- take back your time today. Block out an hour or so every day to answer your deluge of emails so they do not run your life. And while you're at it, keep your social media profile checking to a minimum.





Pisces

Some days would be less manic if that gorgeous but merrily unorganized man in your life had a place to stash his keys, wallet, charged phone, camera and MP3 player. Investment in such a stand is worthwhile.



