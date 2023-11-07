Your Daily HomeScope for November 07, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

If every bit of stuff you use to fill up a once-empty room comes from a single source, your space will lack character. Having a home of your own is an investment of more than money; it takes thoughtful energy to make it a comforting abode for your body and soul.





Taurus

Some things just sit on the shelf looking colorful and taking up space. Your button jar will come in handy today. But before you sew a button on your favorite shirt, compare the stitching of the other buttons to maintain a consistent look.





Gemini

The seemingly impossible is possible and you are lucky today. Just when you begin to think that the perfect fabric for pillows to accent the white couch in your living room does not exist, you find it. And your sister who sews owes you a favor. It is a good day indeed.





Cancer

You chose your perfumes because their fragrances fit your mood. When you are purchasing candles for your home, keep this in mind as well: Natural fragrances have mood-elevating properties, are non-toxic, and do not irritate humans or pets. They can also ward off viruses and bacteria.





Leo

A single phone call can right an unfortunate circumstance today. End your frustration with text overage fees by choosing a plan with unlimited text messages and have your teenager pay at least that portion of the bill.



Virgo

You will not have to wait long in line today if an oil drip sends you to the mechanic for a minor adjustment. Dissolve that small oil puddle on the driveway by blotting on paint thinner.





Libra

Fun times are due. Trying to flip a burger artfully to show off your skills may result in hungry guests. Still, it will be good for a laugh or two. It may take a while for you to live the comical mishap down.





Scorpio

'Bloom where you are planted' is evergreen advice from artist Mary Engelbreit. Container gardening means pests are less likely to trouble your plants. The pots, barrels and boxes also make it easier to give each plant the right balance of soil, water and fertilizer it needs to thrive.





Sagittarius

The boxes are unpacked, the dishes put away, and now you need to take the sheets from one window at a time and hang your curtains. Take measurements twice and make a list before you head to the hardware store in search of curtain rods and shutter brackets.





Capricorn

If you work with unconscious speed in the kitchen, you may leave a key ingredient out of your perfect Mediterranean hamburgers. And to think you went out of your way to buy those pine nuts.





Aquarius

Like the basil, okra and peppers planted together, you and your two best friends can weather any storm and climb any mountain. But today is just for enjoying their company.





Pisces

Your imagination wants to run wild, but give it parameters and you will accomplish more. Before you plan your memorabilia quilt, start by studying your collection. If you place the pieces on a large work surface, you will see the big picture.



