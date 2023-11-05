Your Daily HomeScope for November 05, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Chandeliers come in a huge variety these days. You started your search in the magazines, so you have an idea of what you want. Now is the time to check out the online auctions and overstock stores to find the jeweled wonder you seek to light your dining table.





Taurus

Proceed with caution and do not overreact at home or at the office. Just as your cool head will serve you well -- blotting not scrubbing -- stains will keep your carpet from sporting an Afro.





Gemini

Nip pests in the bud today. At work, don't respond to gossipy emails. In the garden, spotted cucumber beetles can wreak prolific damage on your burgeoning blossoms. Eliminate the larvae by applying parasitic nematodes into the soil around the roots.





Cancer

Seasoning your quiche with rosemary and dill plucked fresh from your garden will turn a grueling day around. Whatever you eat, do not skip a hearty, healthy breakfast. It will provide your mind and body with energy from the moment you get to the office.





Leo

Some may accuse you of being proud of your looks but do not let the opinion of others make you afraid to install a floor-to-ceiling mirror to enlarge a small room visually.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





Virgo

Your success today depends on how organized you can be. If you are taking photographs, download them immediately; if you are expecting contractors, call to confirm; and if you need help, do not hesitate to call on a good friend.





Libra

Use common sense as you work outdoors -- slather on that sunscreen. But if you forget, the green goo from the aloe vera plant will keep your skin moist so it can recover from the hat you didn't put on while gardening.





Scorpio

Potatoes need at least one eye to seed properly in a sunny location. Send your children to the garden, and help them plant a new batch of taters about four inches deep and seven inches apart. Treat your family to dinner after you wash up.





Sagittarius

Feeling dissatisfied with the ordinary will lead you to create the extraordinary. The vibrantly tinged Red Sails lettuce -- grown in a basket and accented with edible greenery, such as nasturtiums and thyme -- doubles a pleasing gift. If you decide to make another to keep for yourself, more power to you!





Capricorn

An awesome foot rub can really help you spice up your romantic life. Soak your lover's tootsies first so they're clean and supple. Then make sure to use plenty of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to soothe and refresh tired skin and muscles -- but don't dig too hard.





Aquarius

Going back and doing it over is a fact of life to be dealt with speedily and without rancor today. You have the tools and skills to make it right. Before you rip, highlight those tiny stitches by rubbing a sliver of soap over the thread.





Pisces

Your mama advised you to look before you leap. If there is a day to listen to those words that day is today. Before you decide to garden on your roof, have a contractor check the joists to make sure they will support the weight of the soil.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!