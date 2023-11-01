Your Daily HomeScope for November 01, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

This is a good day for aligning your personal finances with your desires. If the apartment reeks of the pets that came before you, a tough cleaning job is ahead. Ask your landlord to replace the carpet pad and clean the baseboards. If you do it yourself, make sure the first month's rent reflects your efforts.





Taurus

The fabled Hanging Gardens of Babylon have nothing on your hanging tomatoes. With all that delicious redness combined with peppers from your neighbor's chili bushes, the two of you will have the hottest salsa at the local farmer's market.





Gemini

Seeking a strand of pearls to wear with your new dress may prompt you to reorganize your jewelry box. Save that project for another day, but keep this in mind: A pullout arm with little hooks for your necklaces is a better use of space. Install it next to a wall in your closet so it does not get lost among the clothing.





Cancer

Tabulating how much you have spent with a company can boost your bargaining power, so make a few calculations before you pick up the phone and ask your banker or tradesman for a better rate. You can always vote with your feet and take your business elsewhere.





Leo

There is a place for everything and everything in its place is a concept your busy lifestyle doesn't compute. Use your free time today to attack the pile of filing that is stacking up. Pitch the utility bills you have paid, file receipts from the improvement projects, and pay a half-forgotten bill before it is overdue.



Virgo

The orange flesh of cantaloupes is a fresh, luscious treat, and your honeybush has just produced the first of its huge melons. You are not obligated to share it with anyone. Sure, sharing is the nice thing to do, but you also deserve a treat once in a while.





Libra

Research the facts before you make a big financial leap. You must know your demographics if you want to run even a small-scale craft business. Get out there and pound the pavement -- you'll be glad you did.





Scorpio

You will need to make travel plans today. If they include a car rental, be smart about it. Call ahead to confirm all the applicable fees and taxes. You don't need any financial surprises on this trip.





Sagittarius

Your place is where the family seems to gather this year. Fortunately, they bring the potluck with them as often as the entertainment. Peppermint, celery and chamomile planted together will help safeguard your cabbage crop from garden pests so you can make all the coleslaw your burgeoning family can consume.





Capricorn

You're a people magnet today because of your inner and outer beauty. You had more than one purpose in mind when you started sewing a summer dress to wear at the annual family barbecue -- you look great and accomplished something special with your own two hands.





Aquarius

Your good grooming habits will extend to the garden today when you change a mediocre tool for a better one. A bypass pair of hand clippers allows you to cut stems cleanly without crushing, unlike those barbaric anvil-type clippers.





Pisces

Alternatives spice up your world today. Nectarines don't ripen and become sweeter after you pick them; they only become softer. For instance, fruit bought at the farmer's market is bound to taste better in your salsa than the produce purchased at the commercial supermarket.



