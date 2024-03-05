Your Daily HomeScope for March 05, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Some things in your path will be truly ignitable today. Be aware of burning candles, flammable fabrics and unlit pilot lights -- your senses will keep you safe and sound, but better to stay away from danger than invite it into your home.





Taurus

Though you want things to be both delicious and expedient, sometimes you just have to be patient. After all, if you cook a grilled cheese on high heat instead of low, you may grill the bread, but the cheese won't melt.





Gemini

You will surely need something to match your ignitable mood as you go into the evening. Consider making fajitas for dinner, or a particularly spicy curry. But be sure to follow up these spices with something smooth, creamy and soothing to put out the fire.





Cancer

If there is an opportunity for a role reversal in your home, take it. Let's see how he survives preparing a meal for a dinner party, while you take a stab at roto-tilling the lawn. A greater appreciation for the other's special skills will surely develop.





Leo

With a loved one in town, you may have an opportunity to learn something special. Perhaps your aunt will share her secret donut recipe, or your best friend can teach you how to make peanut brittle. Take advantage of your access to inside information!



Virgo

Nothing is better than food prepared to accompany TV events -- particularly sporting events. It's a fun way to devour fatty foods (salsa and cream cheese, anyone?), but it's also not something you do everyday, so enjoy!





Libra

As you put the finishing touches on your month-long craft project, you may feel the need for others to drop what they are doing to admire your handiwork. Remember, though, that at the end of the day, this project means more to you than to anyone else.





Scorpio

Think of safety first as you tinker around with the fuse box, or even just change the light bulb in the living room. Be sure to maintain proper grounding, otherwise you might risk a small dose of electrocution.





Sagittarius

There may be a masculine energy coursing through your house this afternoon. This may mean that the kitchen will be a bit messier than usual, but all of the dirty work that you've been putting off for months will miraculously get done.





Capricorn

Your life does not have to be separated into two categories -- family and career. In between these two facets are a realm of friends and creativity, projects and gardens that enrich your life almost as much as your loved ones and the job that pays the bills.





Aquarius

Be a leader in your community, spotting places where programs lack and building on their potential. If you see that there's not a good after-school program in place, get one started, giving local kids a chance to exercise their creativity.





Pisces

Before you make an offer on a new house, be sure to check the foundation thoroughly. Any problems that currently exist on the bottom layer of your potential home will be like a volcano building on the sea floor.



