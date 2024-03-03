Your Daily HomeScope for March 03, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Your dreams will be so vivid tonight that you smell the food cooking -- the carrots and the garlic from your childhood, or the baked bread from holidays. The sensations will be so alive, you'll wake up with an urge to go straight to the kitchen.





Taurus

While you enjoy cooking large, fresh dinners for your guests, today you will enjoy playing the sous chef. You'll take orders and be the best slicer and dicer. Help someone else achieve his or her perfect dinner party tonight.





Gemini

While you are normally gifted with social skills, you may feel awkward today. Days like this provide the perfect excuse to dive into your craft room and do something creative. You may not be able to communicate with others, but you can easily communicate through art today.





Cancer

It may just be in your mind, but after recent rains you can feel small tremors in the ground -- not earthquakes, mind you, but the ground opening up and getting ready to burst with flowers. Rejoice in the liveliness of this season -- everything seems to be awake and stirring.





Leo

You absolutely love the role of art in your life, but when it comes to creating it, you may be less than gifted. Turn to easy solutions like stencils this week -- let someone else create the artwork, and your only job will be picking the colors and painting between the lines.



Virgo

Breakfast will turn into a four-hour ordeal this morning -- a lengthy span of time when housemates come and go, omelets keep getting cooked up in the same pan, and the coffee pot keeps percolating. Let others run on their own schedule today and you stick to yours.





Libra

If you did your stretches this morning, today shouldn't be a problem -- life will demand flexibility from you. While following a recipe, you may need to swap out ingredients -- resort to Plan B today.





Scorpio

You've taken gardening too seriously in recent years. It's not meant to be a competition, and if your blooms don't bloom as you expect, it shouldn't be such a grave disappointment. Consider your yard a magical place where anything can happen -- this is your special realm.





Sagittarius

Have you achieved a level of expertise in your craft that you're bored? Sounds like you need a challenge. Teach yourself new tricks and techniques. Take what you know and flip it on its head. Break the rules and transform craft into art.





Capricorn

It's been a while since your guests have seen your home, and so many things have changed. As you prepare for festivities, don't succumb to giddiness. You notice and appreciate every little detail every day -- enjoy highlighting the finer points to your friends.





Aquarius

When it comes to things you use daily, you might as well buy the best available. When purchasing everything from a blow dryer to hand soap, consider the value they bring to your daily life. It's okay to indulge now and then.





Pisces

Your energy seems to swing on an axis -- when you are up you are up! And when you are down you are out. You can control your cycles more than you think. Force yourself to do housework on a particularly sleepy day. Oftentimes doing one thing will inspire you to do more.



