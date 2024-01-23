Your Daily HomeScope for January 23, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Let caution rule your day. Have your fireplace serviced if you have not already done so. The wall behind the fireplace can heat up to a flashpoint without any warning. Plus, when's the last time you got cozy by the fire?





Taurus

Now that it's your own business you need to be more careful on those inevitable trips. Before you go, shop online for the best deals -- don't hesitate to call and ask about corporate discounts. Every little bit counts when it comes to getting your baby off the ground.





Gemini

Do not ignore your health. Water purifies and cleanses the body. Drink water instead of soda and save the calories. After all, bathing-suit season is still in full swing. Plus, it's way more eco-friendly. Buy a reusable container for maximum savings.





Cancer

Watch out for petty squabbles. Your highest good requires strength and silence. There is no need to dig a moat around your home to preserve your kingdom's peace, but you might want to lock the drawbridge behind you. Make sure you have a full spare set of keys before you travel.





Leo

You just can't stand the thought of waste. Freeze leftover wine into ice cubes for future use in casseroles. Try the same with broth and other liquid staples. And speaking of freezing, don't hesitate to make extra leftovers for future lunches and dinners.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!





Virgo

This is a good time to ask your boss about telecommuting. You can skip the part about working in your pajamas. That is too much information. Stress the benefits to the company.





Libra

The need to be frugal is upon you. So if you want to build new bookshelves, look into salvaged wood. It's more eco-friendly and certainly has lots more character. Make the shelves a family project and the greatest good will be served.





Scorpio

Count on references from housemates when choosing a mechanic. The professional with the education and the skill to make your ride purr will, if you ask, explain what needs to be done without making you feel stupid.





Sagittarius

Cold is not a bad thing; sometimes, it can prepare you to move ahead quicker. Freeze cheese for a half an hour before you have to shred it and the task will be quicker and easier. Don't ever freeze chocolate, though. It ruins the taste.





Capricorn

It feels as if every time you sit down you think of something you forgot you needed to go out and do. Batch your errands on a single day and plan your route before you leave the house. You will save time and gas.





Aquarius

The costs will outweigh the fun when it comes to credit. Though credit cards aren't inherently evil, it is easy to lose control. Use them only for big purchases or true emergencies. Paying off the balance immediately is one way to use credit cards wisely.





Pisces

Art will speak to you today. Check out the abstract paintings in an online gallery. Allow yourself to feel the positive and negative emotions the works bring out in you. Journal your art experience and make plans to visit a real gallery now that you are aware of what moves you.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.