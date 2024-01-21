Your Daily HomeScope for January 21, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

The sudden heat wave makes you crave the beach, and as you squeeze into your favorite bikini, you realize it doesn't fit right. Too much frozen yogurt? Perhaps. This faux healthy snack has lots of sugar and carbs, you know. Lay off it and hit the gym more often if you want to stay svelte and bathing-suit ready.





Taurus

Your housemates have been known to have great ideas on occasion, so when one of them offers to use the leftover roasted chicken in noodle soup, go ahead and let him have his way in the kitchen.





Gemini

Bring your intention home. Stencil your favorite saying over your fireplace above the candles and pictures that line the mantle. Every time you feel down and out, head to the hearth where you'll find never-ending inspiration and love.





Cancer

Too many cooks in the kitchen had their way with your special sauce. Ask a guest or a housemate to reroute the pest's attention. Remove too much salt from a sauce by dipping a sugar cube on the surface. Swirl it around. Repeat three or four times until you get the flavor you desire.





Leo

When the phone rings and the caller ID tells you it's an old pal, do not hesitate to pick up the receiver. You need her as much as she needs you. A house becomes a home by the friends who grace it, even if they do so only by the sound of a voice through a wire or a satellite.



Virgo

Processed food is giving you the blahs in a major way, and if you read another book about why this food or that food is bad, you feel as if you'll never enjoy those Cobb salads again. Adding a couple teaspoons of boiling water will make the balsamic and raspberry vinaigrette dressing lighter. Smile! You made it yourself.





Libra

Tact is called for today. It might be the gal in the office who wears too much perfume, or you might need to look in your own apartment. Sure, air fresheners mask odor, but that won't solve the problem. Search for the source of the stench and clean it.





Scorpio

The phone call you dreaded came. Your white-gloved aunt is coming to visit. She loves you, you are sure, but she has never seen your home this, ahem, cluttered. Set your thermostat to 60 degrees when you clean and you won't get too overheated.





Sagittarius

The compost pile stayed with the house while you make do in an apartment until your new home is ready. Still, you don't want to let anything go to waste. Don't toss out fresh herbs. Chop and use them in stews, soups and sauces.





Capricorn

In the moments before the words come out of your own mouth to land uselessly on the ears of your children, you can hear your mother say 'You were you born in a barn.' Pick up the phone and share the laugh she always told you would come.





Aquarius

Green Thumb Gertrude is not a nickname you relish, but there is no doubt you have a way of talking to plants. Witness your kitchen herb garden. Pack basil leaves in a jar, cover with olive oil, put a lid on the jar and refrigerate





Pisces

It is true. You are all caught up, thanks to that nasty storm. Go for a drive and find the rainbow. Stop in a little shop you have never seen before and bring a trinket home. Some new energy will work wonders in your space.



