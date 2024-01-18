Your Daily HomeScope for January 18, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Take inspiration from your mother, grandmother, aunts, great aunts and any older female relatives who were a strong presence in their own homes. Think back to stories of grandma preparing dinner single-handedly for the family or of your mother's flare for unusual color combinations in her interior design.





Taurus

It's prime time to plant trees and shrubs, so start imagining how your yard can be transformed for years to come. Take a trip to the garden store with suggestions in mind, and you'll get a good response back from your partner. Plant that greenery before the end of the month.





Gemini

Today is the perfect day to get creative with your leftovers for a healthy (and frugal) lunch for tomorrow. Similarly, instead of heading to the knitting store you love so much, search in your stash for your next project. Congratulate yourself on your new-found thriftiness.





Cancer

Step into your yard and take a few deep breaths when you start to feel the emotions creeping up in your throat. Stand back and survey the surge of summer. Listen to the birds, experience the sun on your face and let yourself imagine the glory of the garden you and Mother Nature have created.





Leo

After a day of sitting at the computer, you'll itch to do something with your hands. If it's gardening, see if you can leave work an hour or two early to squeeze as much daylight into your endeavors -- if it's knitting, now's a great time to pick up that long-forgotten sweater.



Virgo

Wait up! Don't throw a fit just yet. Your meticulous nature combined with a friend's skill means you can repair that favorite necklace to wear with your new outfit. Broken jewelry is no reason to ruin a perfectly good evening. The two of you are smart, sexy and unstoppable.





Libra

You'll be at your most creative when you team up with friends. If you've got a hankering to pull out your watercolors and capture the impressionist landscape of your sun-dabbled garden, invite friends over to do the same. Pick up a few inexpensive easels and you're ready for an impromptu painting group. Just make sure you brew plenty of iced tea.





Scorpio

It's as if the clock is working against you today as you run around, trying to get all of your errands finished before the stores close. Watch yourself or you'll become easily and unnecessarily stressed out. Perhaps it's best to order in and indulge in a little luxury,





Sagittarius

You have a spirit of cheerful exploration as you spend the day working in your garden. There's so much to accomplish, and so many little wonders to appreciate. When you're done, spread a blanket in the midst of your homegrown foliage for a long and well-deserved nap.





Capricorn

Be careful today as others may appear as something they are not. This applies especially to people who claim to be experts. There's no need to be overly skeptical, but trust yourself and follow that tried-and-true recipe. You have neither the time nor patience for experiments today.





Aquarius

Perhaps you and your housemates have fixed ideas about the role each of you plays in the home and the garden. While it can be advantageous to get into a certain groove and take ownership of projects, it's also beneficial to the health of your relationships to step outside of your usual positions.





Pisces

There is so much to be done in the garden that you're bound to be overwhelmed today. Putting yourself on tasks where you can see real improvement will be helpful, but do your best not to let your mind wander too far from the garden, or your motivation might be lost.



