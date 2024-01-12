Your Daily HomeScope for January 12, 2024





Aries

One friend sitting at your kitchen table and a glance at the pile of pumpkins, squash, and kale is all it takes to get on the phone and invite a few more lucky guests to a spontaneous meal at your place. Check around for whatever other ingredients you may need before you get on the horn.





Taurus

Should you make the big purchase or watch your little nest grow? Should you let yourself amble along and window shop or should you be hurrying home to start dinner? Two sides of you are having a mean duel but neither side will lose in the end. You may find yourself caught in a severe state of indecision.





Gemini

It's your first time making homemade applesauce and you want to do it just like it says in your mother's recipe, but don't let this make you resist some good advice from an experienced friend. Whatever your culinary endeavor, take the tip without being overly proud.





Cancer

Try not to let the little things get you down today. Your emotions may be easily aroused, so keep yourself aware of your reaction to trifles or unintentional remarks. Take pleasure in your cozy living room with a warming fire and your favorite television series.





Leo

You're rapt with attention as your neighbor tells you, over the backyard fence, about her unique family history. Accept easily when she invites you in to share the secrets of a family recipe. You are eager to learn about the people and lives around you today.



Virgo

You'll be radiating energy through the tips of your new hot-pink rubber gloves with the special flap that keeps water from flowing up your sleeves. If you don't have this ingenious invention, go out and buy it, because you're destined to be a cleaning superhero in your kitchen today.





Libra

You're really getting the hang of your new craft after all that experimenting and practicing. Now that you're in the full swing of things and beginning to grasp the intricacies from different angles, don't get bored with a humdrum project and abandon the whole kit and caboodle. You are ripe for challenge!





Scorpio

Frivolity and fantasy play on the walls of your bathroom where mermaids and seashells abound. Ride the waves of your imagination as a sea dragon roams the depths of your clawfoot tub. A cool bath with a cup or so of oatmeal will moisturize that dull, dry skin.





Sagittarius

Your jovial nature brings out the best in exercise partners and makes an hour at the gym pass by so quickly there is time for a brisk walk to the juice bar, where you can sip a fruit smoothie with your new workout buddies. Don't you just love gym partners?





Capricorn

You've become educated about the importance of relinquishing your dependence on plastics and want to help everyone in your household to conserve. You have the power to be a talented motivational speaker today and can instill a sense of responsibility upon others. Use this power wisely.





Aquarius

When you consider redecorating a room in your home, you've got all kinds of ideas as far as paint textures and shades. Don't neglect the idea of using patterns: investigate wallpaper, stenciling or decorative tiles as a means to bring some color and unique design to a room.





Pisces

Your head may be in the clouds today, but don't let anyone tell you to snap out of it because that's where so many of your creative ideas are born. Become completely absorbed in your design magazines or the art of roasting nuts.



