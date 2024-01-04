Your Daily HomeScope for January 04, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

When you get home from work, you see that your housemate has been shopping and is ready to prepare and time- and effort-intensive recipe. At first glance, this spoils your own plans for the kitchen, but if you're frank and open, you can turn this situation into an advantage and find yourself reading your new book before dinner, prepared by someone else, is served.





Taurus

You're careful to feel the soil for moisture before you water your plants, and you carefully dust and spray the leaves. You have a deep connection to the earth today, your little home on this planet, and the roots you've planted to make it your home. The roots of your houseplants need your attention today as well -- be ready with bigger pots, extra soil and fertilizer.





Gemini

You are hardworking, and have a great and inspired sense of purpose today. If you set your mind to it, you will indeed bake all the pies you promised for the community center bake sale, or you'll plow through the barrels of potatoes waiting to be made into your signature potato salad. Take on a project deserving of your stamina.





Cancer

Take some time today to plan a day outing to a natural spot in your area. Look at maps for stretches of green and ask neighbors for their favorite nearby destinations. A burst of refreshing and rejuvenating outdoor air is just what you need to even you out. You'll return to your everyday life filled with even more gratitude for what you have.





Leo

Your neighbor is thrilled about her new combination washer and dryer, and your housemate can't stop talking about her new phone. You have the urge to run out and buy some fancy, new appliance, but be sure to ask about the downsides and listen to the full story before rushing out to the store.



Virgo

You've been working on a major project for quite some time and it seemed as if you would never reach the end. Your hard work and determination are finally paying off -- your mural is a hair's breadth from completion or your kitchen remodeling is finally ready for the inaugural meal. Stand back and appreciate the fruits of your labors.





Libra

You haven't really had the chance to integrate fully the masses of new houseplants you inherited from a moving neighbor. The new couch looks fantastic in the living room, but something's got to go if it is really going to fit in comfortably. Take time to add balance and a purposeful sense of placement into your home.





Scorpio

You have a remarkable amount of self-control today, and you can now successfully apply yourself to any number of endeavors that require a strict adherence to the rules. Consider doing something for your health, such as a one-day fast or detoxification diet -- or even start a new workout routine.





Sagittarius

You've designed your own patterns and now you've taken the step to go to the fabric store, only to find yourself wishing you'd done it the other way around. The endless reams of color, patterns and textures are leading you to contemplate your next designs, but don't leave without the yardage for your current project.





Capricorn

Before you know it, you will have scrubbed the tiles, done a couple of loads of laundry and cleaned all of the dishes from last night's feast. You have high energy and are in a great mood. Your chances of maintaining that momentum will improve if you apply your energy to cleaning your home before going out tonight.





Aquarius

When it comes to words, you're an absolute whiz. So be your own managing editor of a neighborhood newsletter or create an anthology of your favorite summer-inspired poetry for friends and relatives. Whether it's a photo album, scrapbook, zine or blog, put your creative editorial powers to good use.





Pisces

A coworker may unexpectedly offer her truck and a hand to help you take your broken appliances to the recycling center. Instead of being wary that she wants something in return, know that trade is an excellent way of helping others get things accomplished.



