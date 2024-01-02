Your Daily HomeScope for January 02, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

You'd better call for backup now. You're feisty, fiery and ready to talk. Have a dinner dish session to make your own ears burn. Get your firecracker friends together and do what you do best -- talk! Order different desserts so you can dish about their tastiness too.





Taurus

You can get your friends to go along with most anything and you'll have fun through the process. You're ablaze with potential and bound for greatness. Rally companions or friends to help paint that fence or weed your yard. Just make your wish known or they'll never know how to help.





Gemini

Spring into action today: explore something new. Be spontaneous, whether you pioneer a more effective method of organization, initiate a craft circle, cook with friends, or study the traditional dishes of a different culture. Add colored bulbs to the light fixtures in different rooms to set the mood you desire.





Cancer

Your spirits are climbing high. It's a great day for dancing around the living room in your underwear, or concocting some wild, new fashion statement or culinary delight. Let your imagination soar and your creative spirit take wing. Top your bagel with goat cheese and loganberry preserves.





Leo

You can usually have fun with anything, but really go for the giggles and belly laughs today. Run through the sprinkler, go barefoot in the grass, have a dance-off with your roommate, and play dress up and take pictures with your best friend. Whatever you do, find some of that childlike wonder. Scrapbook the day and send a copy to your daughter in college so she can laugh with you.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.





Virgo

Your emotions are on overdrive and easily aroused, and scents trigger consciousness. Do something solitary such as reading or bathing. As you get into the water, imagine you are a plant and that all of that moisture is bringing your dry skin back to life. Slather yourself with lavender essential oil when you get out and slip between clean sheets for a restful sleep.





Libra

Out with the old and in with something new today. Get outside and prune your trees laden with heavy branches and leaves. Seed, aerate and fertilize the lawn. Change may not always be welcome, but in the end it tends to be a good thing.





Scorpio

Beware -- you are in the midst of a powerful, creative movement, but it's important you don't let it carry you away. So, you love your current knitting project and can't seem to put those darned needles down? If someone needs your input, spare your attention now to avoid calamity and retain harmony in your home later.





Sagittarius

Be of service to others today. Take some of your garden bounty to a local food bank or shelter, clean out your closets and donate those cast-offs, or cut some fresh flowers to bring to a local nursing home. Selflessness will lift your spirits, keep you grounded and help you appreciate all you have around you.





Capricorn

Celebrate artistic freedom today. Summon your avant-garde genius. Arrange a wild and unique bouquet, or combine clashing patterns of fabric in your tied quilt. Wild may be just what the doctor ordered. Sometimes it's not where you're going as much as what you'll discover along the way.





Aquarius

The world seems bewildering -- all around you are veils and illusions. What to do? Clean your windows with newspaper (the unprinted kind does not leave ink on the glass). Be sure not to do it when the sun is high and hot -- this will cause streaks. Once you've finished, you'll indeed have greater clarity (and a better view of your garden).





Pisces

Do an Internet search for your ancestors or jot down the stories of older family members. Design a layout and create a physical representation from the roots to the branches. It's time to document your past to know your future.



Feeling lost with your career? Guidance is one click away!