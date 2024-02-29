Your Daily HomeScope for February 29, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

If a large meal is stressing you out, find a way to work in groups, distributing the burden among eager helpers. Team one can handle the drinks and appetizers, team two will work on the main course, and team three can step in at the end and wow everyone with desserts.





Taurus

Some might call your coupon-clipping habit a bit cheap, but you appreciate those extra nickels and dimes more than anyone. You understand the value of a dollar -- you'll see who's laughing when you're planning a vacation and all of your friends' credit cards are maxed out.





Gemini

You may be sick to death of the usual bunch that shows up at your dinner parties. Relish a guest who will bring a twist to the menu and the conversation. You'll surely make a new friend who, over time, will have quite an impact on your life.





Cancer

As much as you want to reply with a petulant response, dig into your vast realm of knowledge and react intelligently. Tell a critical housemate the history behind a piece of furniture he or she dislikes. The story may be enough to make him or her view it in a different way.





Leo

Though you've had your lawn furniture since the 1980s, you may be reluctant to set it out on the curb. The plastic chairs are faded and the wooden benches are warped. Look at these pieces for what they really are and think about your future seating arrangements.



Virgo

A change in your routine may be just what you need to find a slightly different perspective. Your routine may be thrown off this evening. Don't get grouchy if dinner is an hour later than usual or if unexpected guests disrupt your craft time.





Libra

You'll meet your intellectual match today, geeking out with another person who shares a particular interest. Whether you discuss Indian cooking or making your own compost, you'll enjoy a moment with someone who truly understands you.





Scorpio

Your vegetable garden has thrived off the harmony of sunshine and light rainfall, but a cold snap hits a foul note. With a careful watch, make sure your strawberry crop pulls through the bad weather.





Sagittarius

An unexpected outburst may pierce the air just as you're drifting off into a nap. A scream of delight or a cry of joy will jolt you to reality. Share the joy of your housemate's find whether it's a bird's nest or a long-lost piece of jewelry.





Capricorn

Though the advertisement seems like a pretty good deal, read the fine print today. The package plan for wireless and cable, or the promise of delayed payments may not be the best fit for your needs.





Aquarius

Your tropical plants would love to be out in the rain forest, but instead they're in the dry environment of your home. Simulate their natural habitat by spritzing their leaves with water. Watch the greenery flourish and bounce with vitality at this regular rain shower.





Pisces

As much as you enjoy clear, sunny days, a downpour this week may be just what your garden needed. Watch the soil gulp down the afternoon rainstorm. The smell of wet grass will invigorate your senses, making you wish for precipitation a little more often.



