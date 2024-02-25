Your Daily HomeScope for February 25, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Your attic is a treasure trove of sentimental and unique items. Search for forgotten relics that can bring new interest and life to the surfaces of your home. Don't hesitate to fill those tired picture frames with age-old favorites. It's a great way to marry the old with the new.





Taurus

You'll have encounters that stretch beyond the scope of the meeting or the gathering at hand, so don't skip your daughter's play date, your Pilates class or your quilting bee today. Your group will have more to offer if you keep your eye out for philosophical openings in the conversation.





Gemini

You'll be on the same page regarding a project you've been meaning to explore for a while. So don't be surprised to find your roommate fiddling with knitting needles when you get home today. Luckily you've already picked up a book on knitting and a few practice skeins of yarn, just in case.





Cancer

Don't find yourself saying 'Sorry, I'm just in the middle of something' when your coworker comes over and asks you out for lunch. You know you're just trying to make excuses to stay at your comfortable, cozy desk, when really it would be in your best interest to break out of your shell.





Leo

Abundance is all around you and you want to celebrate it with a beautiful and harmonious gathering in your home: take your time with preparations and plan carefully to ensure a wide range of colors, textures and tastes. Experiment with melon soups, edible flowers and different types of teas.



Virgo

Find solace in the comfort of your own space. Stress from work might make you feel restless and craving freedom, but instead of running from your home, relax and release the pressures of your day by performing a space-clearing ceremony, watering the plants, hanging out in your garden, and dusting your picture frames.





Libra

Meditate on an effective way to communicate while the ire is still fresh in your mind. While you're making your house feel comfy and cozy, feelings may come up about your housemate and the separation of chores within the home. If the balance of duties is out of whack, it's your job to say so.





Scorpio

Don't be afraid to overcommit yourself to something you believe in. You'll find yourself getting caught up in the moment and signing on to major projects -- the level of commitment may be a little scary, but the benefits will pay off well into the future. You can handle it!





Sagittarius

You will be motivated to turn projects into presents for others today. You've been knitting row after row of a beautiful and intricate sweater, but when a friend comes over and admires your work, don't be surprised if your generosity plants the seed to give it as a gift in the future.





Capricorn

Free your mind and imagination: consider unusual color combinations or eclectic blends of items that would normally seem outrageous after a cultural event offers inspiration. You'll leave thinking that perhaps it's okay to pair cardamom and cinnamon or to knit a scarf with royal blue and tangerine.





Aquarius

Think big and trust your daring creativity: stretch your arms out and embrace the expansive day before you. Run with the idea of taking on a major project, such as painting your living room a bold, new color or adding a tile mosaic to your bathroom floor. To make it even more exciting, consider doing the project yourself.





Pisces

Less than caring words could dampen another's creative spirit: think before speaking when commenting on or accepting a handmade craft as a gift. Try to remember that your coworker just learned to knit and the scarf she produced is just a first, charming version of many creative garments yet to come.



