Your Daily HomeScope for February 22, 2024

Aries

Pick up a magazine or a book and get swept up in words today as you lounge about the house. And don't neglect your yard -- you have plenty of space outdoors to read, do a crossword puzzle or nap. Every space is fair game when it comes to relaxing.





Taurus

Frugality rocks! Though you really love the idea of surprising someone you love with an extravagant gift, hold off for now. In another week or so, the sales will be burning up the Retail Land, and you'll be right there, waiting to take advantage of those smoking deals.





Gemini

Your flexibility will remove any trace of stress from the process of preparing for that barbecue. So be open to teaming up with a housemate to tackle a huge job. Cooking a meal for 20 people, after all, doesn't seem so overwhelming if one person does the chopping, one person stirs the pots while another acts as bartender.





Cancer

Instead of giving all of your energy to others, take a day to nurture yourself. Make a retreat out of your bathroom: take a long bath, read a pile of trashy celebrity gossip magazines and slather on a moisturizing hair mask. If you want something, yell at your manservant to get it for you.





Leo

An unusually open spirit will come over you today as you tell your housemates what your really think. You may spend some time in the kitchen mincing meat for the stuffing, but the one thing you won't be mincing are your words.



Virgo

Sadly, family obligations may take precedence over creativity. Ultimately, all you really want to do today is sit down at your favorite chair and put the finishing touches on your knitted afghan. Never fear -- you still have time. Steal away for a few minutes before bed. A couple rows of stitches will make all the difference in the world.





Libra

Don't get discouraged in your creative endeavors today! As with all new craft projects, you tend to have higher than reasonable expectations. So even if your most recent project is a unequivocal failure, remember that your skills will skyrocket with each attempt.





Scorpio

If a deal seems too good to be true, you might want to trust your instincts. A little bit of research will most likely reveal the catch. So before you buy that new TV or washing machine, read the reviews and ask around. You may find that you're not getting such a great deal after all.





Sagittarius

Music is definitely in the air, and you're leading the choir today. A jovial mood may have you dusting off that old hi-fi, pulling out some ancient records and belting out a few long-lost tunes. Your housemates may giggle, but it won't take much to convince them to sing a few old songs with you.





Capricorn

Though you thought you were prepared, your to-do list suddenly seems undoable. How are you supposed to go to the dry cleaners, vacuum the house and bake a dozen cookies in three hours? Your perseverance and exquisite game plan will make anything possible -- enlist a few idle hands for extra help.





Aquarius

A simple meal and philosophical conversation will bring up interesting topics that aren't usually broached at a dinner party. You may find extreme comfort in spending an evening with those who share your values and views on life -- feel free to banter anything, especially religion and politics (in the same discussion).





Pisces

Luck may be on your side today, blessing you with a series of unusual events. Don't be surprised to look out your window and see the most beautiful comingling of the sun, clouds and light. That's the universe telling you everything's going to be all right.



