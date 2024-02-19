Your Daily HomeScope for February 19, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Take care of your aching bones with the same care you put into your vegetable garden. Run a bath tonight -- lace it with Epsom salts and lavender essential oil. Don't forget to brew a pot of soothing tea to sip as you sink into the rejuvenating water.





Taurus

You're eager for the cake to finish baking so you can start decorating it already. Be careful when you ease the cake out of the pan. Run a knife around the edges and let your creation fully cool before popping it onto the plate.





Gemini

Find an inventive way to keep your business private -- while you're at it, teach your neighbors to be less nosy. You don't want others eavesdropping on your conversations, but why should you have to lower your voice? Maybe it's time to take the chattering indoors.





Cancer

Keep the mystery out of that potluck tonight. Open up the lines of communication so guests know who's bringing the appetizer and who's supplying the dessert. Everyone really just wants to hang out and not sit around hungry, wondering who was supposed to provide the main course.





Leo

Take a look at your spending -- you can find a way to cut corners. Either your calculator was busted or you just didn't keep track of the receipts, but now your home repair project is way over budget, and you're in too deep to turn back. Move forward with a renewed sense of thriftiness.



Virgo

Use your insight to turn that nasty attitude around. You don't have to be a psychic to know that the mood in your house today is excessively grouchy. Whether it's a batch of your favorite cookies or a Will Ferrell move marathon, it'll be up to you to lighten the atmosphere.





Libra

Forgo the big projects today and find an easy activity. Read a magazine and dream a little bit about what you'll do tomorrow. When you're done reading, cut up the pages of that magazine and decoupage something fun. It'll take your mind off more pressing matters.





Scorpio

You can't help but feel totally exhilarated today. Go with the flow -- if you're on the verge of finishing that crazy knitting project, do it today. You'll truly appreciate your sense of accomplishment. Call a few friends over to celebrate your success.





Sagittarius

Take a stress-relieving day: Nurture your body, stretch your limbs and engage in activities that bring positive energy. You can't do anything about those impending guests or that huge project at work, but you can and definitely should take care of yourself.





Capricorn

Although you've tried a million ways to slice garlic, all of them make cringe and your hands stink, so find one that suits you. You'll slice garlic for the rest of your life, so you might as well find a method that works for you. Do some research, ask a pro and immerse yourself in cooking shows.





Aquarius

Sure, you love a classic look -- but that's not true with everyone else, so try to appreciate another person's style: you might just learn something. When you stop by a friend's house this afternoon, avoid criticizing the modern furnishings and the lack of knickknacks. Remember: you don't have to live there.





Pisces

Spend some time healing yourself today: your body could use some TLC. Take a hot bath, sip some tea, and be sure to stretch out before bedtime. If you have a soothing yoga DVD, don't hesitate to slip it in the player and do a few pre-sleep poses.



