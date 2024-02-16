Your Daily HomeScope for February 16, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Make the most of all opportunities right now -- it's a great time to consolidate errands and extract the most efficiency out of your schedule when it comes to home-based responsibilities. Don't be afraid to delegate tasks either.





Taurus

Don't try to hide from fresh air: your need to spend time outdoors will be powerful today. So whether you take a long walk at lunch or nap in your garden, make it a point to feel the sun on your face and that breeze tangled in your hair at some point.





Gemini

The reality is, you have to choose based on need versus desire. Sure, that white leather sofa looks fantastic, but will it stand up to your children? Or your grease-smeared mechanic husband? Spend money prudently -- the day will come to splurge, but that's not now.





Cancer

You and your housemates are definitely going through an adjustment period. If you have to label your cereal boxes and lock up your food, so be it. Otherwise, you'll end up living amid resentment and fear, and that's no way to live.





Leo

If you come across a tradition you jibe with, don't hesitate to adopt it as your own. Part of being an adult is separating how your parents did things and establishing your way of living life. Don't be afraid to say goodbye to practices that no longer fit your paradigm.



Virgo

Stains don't have to ruin your day, so before you apply chemicals to a spot or stain, remove the offending substance first, at least as much of it as possible. To prevent the stain from spreading, work from the outside in. And don't be afraid to experiment with nontoxic stain removers.





Libra

Why work so hard? It's a day to indulge in sweets and leisure, so take time for yourself later in the day and meet a friend for an early matinee. Afterward, go to a really expensive restaurant for dessert and coffee -- absolute luxury!





Scorpio

Work it baby! If your arms look flabby, it's time to hit the gym. So what if you have to start from scratch? Getting there is half the battle. Once you're amid the machines and weights, just pick up a dumbbell and pump some iron. Momentum will do the rest of the work.





Sagittarius

Being friendly does matter: it could mean the difference between paying too much for a shoddy item and hearing the truth about it. Don't be so quick to jump down someone's throat -- you may walk away with a juicy tidbit of info that could save you a grip of cash.





Capricorn

Don't take the words of others personally today. So what if your neighbor doesn't like your berry pie or your husband hates the color of your new duvet? As long as you appreciate what's going on and the work you put into it, the opinions of others really don't matter.





Aquarius

It will be a busy day for friendship -- one that will definitely entail lots of caffeine. So skip the teas and go straight for the doppio. You'll need all the energy you can get, even if it comes from coffee, plus, you love coffee, so who cares? Just enjoy!





Pisces

Whatever you do, the important thing is to find a way to take the stress out of your day. So whether you get in an extra half hour at the gym or opt for a 90-minute massage, take your mind off the day's events and just get into the moment. You'll have plenty of time to deal with life later on.



