Your Daily HomeScope for February 11, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

You're like a phoenix rising today. Find something that inspires you to create a new item from something old -- give some cast-off new permanence and purpose in your space. From old silverware to wind chimes, chipped china to a mosaic masterpiece, be open to inspiration; it will come.





Taurus

Grab your paper or easel, pencils or paints, and conceive your interpretation of the world around you -- your artistic flair is beaming. Consider taking a trip to the river's edge or posting up on a park bench. You'll find ideas and inspiration everywhere you look.





Gemini

Today, make a creative decision in one fell swoop. Some alterations -- such as plants, accent walls and wall hangings -- aren't permanent, so take a deep breath and jump in. You may even stumble across something accidentally that changes your whole perspective on a once-unsolvable design conundrum.





Cancer

Nothing makes people happy like a themed dinner or a costume party, so if you've been thinking of hosting a fete, now's the time to put it in action. Don't keep it simple; the crazier the better for this one. You know how to have a good time and people are totally receptive to your ideas, so why not host an 80s prom or a pirate soiree?





Leo

It's great to be confident in your abilities, but be careful -- nobody likes a showoff. Yes, everyone knows your house is lovely and your garden is the envy of the neighborhood. That's all well and good, but be careful not to let it go to your head.



Virgo

Do a little soul searching today as you move through those monotonous daily chores. Consider what you'd like to stake as your claim in life's philosophy. It sounds hokey, but try -- you'll be surprised at the results. After all, you are a deep, analytical thinker -- use it to your benefit.





Libra

Courtesy and cooperation abound among companions. If you live alone, no worries -- this goes for friends, too. It's a good night to sit out in the balmy air until dark, talking, laughing and dreaming together. You'll be ecstatic as a lovely mood envelops your home.





Scorpio

Get your household together and have a last-minute purge today. You won't regret your impulsivity. It's a great day to practice a lack of attachment to possessions. Brew up some tea and rifle through your things -- you could have an impromptu garage sale well underway by tomorrow.





Sagittarius

Try to find a new appreciation for tiny steps and subtle details today. Your perspective is your perspective, so consider the small picture -- no tasks are too mundane. Get started: Pour a sand sculpture or clean that grout. You'll experience an almost spiritual connection with your surroundings.





Capricorn

Enjoy your home and have a little fun today -- get back to basics. You're always disciplined, dutiful and driven; abandon those restraints for today and relax a bit. Spend time with family, a good book, or perhaps a handcraft of some sort.





Aquarius

Spend some time with an older relative: it'll be an opportunity of discovery for all as you swap stories about the past and how they relate to the present. Discover where you got that knack for knitting or that eccentric streak -- your new knowledge will provide so much more meaning to everything you do.





Pisces

Today your inner beauty is shining -- find a way to translate that energy to the outside world. Make yourself a good dinner, read some poetry or create something of your own. Listen to some soft music and watch the sunset for inspiration.



