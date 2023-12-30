Your Daily HomeScope for December 30, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Try not to feel too guilty when you blow off responsibility to lounge with a book or take a leisurely stroll through your garden. You can let your nieces skate around (mop) the floor in pairs of your old sock later.





Taurus

You feel the need for a little spa nurturing but you're low on cash -- good thing you have ingenuity in your blood. Fill your foot bath with warm water and a few drops of peppermint essential oil, put some soothing music on the stereo and soak your feet for 15 minutes.





Gemini

An overwhelming wave of emotion may be upon you today. While dusting picture frames of relatives, you may get tears in your eyes. Did grandma bake some treat better than anyone? Today is a fine time to try your hand at that recipe and give thanks for her spirit.





Cancer

What will it be -- lasagna for dinner or a simple salad? You're having quite a time today deciding just what it is you want and just how much of it you need. Relinquish control and allow others to make these decisions for you. Maybe your partner craves sushi, this is their chance to take you out to dinner.





Leo

A friend lets little spiders be but the creepy-crawlies make you cringe. Use a lamb's-wool duster with an extension handle to get at their webs in high ceiling and ceiling fans, and then you can get back to crocheting your own lace-curtain panel.



Virgo

While rinsing noodles, you may stumble and spill the whole pan out in the sink. While the action may be clumsy and silly, your reaction will be purely driven by emotion. Small things will have a deep impact today -- try to remember just how small these small things are. And, if you love pasta, check out noodle pans with built-in strainers to make dinner easier!





Libra

You'll be ready and willing to go deep today, fixing any problem with your whole heart. So when someone tosses a gardening tool in the pool, you'll spontaneously dive in after it, not even considering using a net to retrieve it. Just make sure you rinse the chlorine out of your clothing and hair right away to avoid fading and damage.





Scorpio

A whiff of an intense cleaner may make you feel woozy this afternoon. Get outside and breathe fresh air -- enjoy a drink of cool water. If you are going to let life lead you by the nose today, take a walk and go smell the flowers so you replace the sickening scent with a pleasing sweet fragrance. At dinner, light the jasmine candle you had been saving.





Sagittarius

Art doesn't seem to have the same importance for you during the summer as it does during the colder months. In warm weather, the outdoors is like a painting, and you gaze upon it contemplatively with awe and a critical eye. Look closer, though. It's a work of art all year.





Capricorn

Just as you were about to wrap up an epic email to a friend, you accidentally kicked the computer plug out of the wall. If your system is not already set for recovery, check out your word processing settings and set them to save automatically at the minute increment you choose.





Aquarius

A ceramic pot can bring out deep feelings, while a hand-me-down pine box can bring on sentimental tears. The objects in your house, particularly those that have been bequeathed, are irreplaceable and full of stories. Make a list and include details, such as who handed the item down, what year, where it came from and why is important.





Pisces

Maybe today you just hold the ladder, or perhaps you're the perfect person to stir the pot while someone else frets over the spices. You're a born helper today and it is okay to feel calm not making decisions but following another's lead. After you wash that wooden spoon carved of oak, give it a light coating of grapeseed oil to keep it from drying out.



