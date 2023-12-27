Your Daily HomeScope for December 27, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Fleetness of foot is not a characteristic the universe granted you. Beginning a tai chi or yoga program will help increase your balance and therefore, grace. You can follow a DVD but an instructor will be able to show you the finer points.





Taurus

The heirloom seed catalog arrived just in time for you to plan now for your next garden. What will you discover as you lie in the hammock? An heirloom variety of onion, a nap or both?





Gemini

Never tell your honey not to bring you flowers, even if it is out of the budget. Your brain equates natural-world elements with abundance and safety. Allow yourself to be loved.





Cancer

Tightly closed buds more often than not hold glorious splendor if you take the time to nurture the plant. So it is with life. Bring that romantic bed-and-breakfast inn feeling to your home with the addition of a peony bush planted near your front door.





Leo

Pump up the volume of your attractive quotient with bright colors. If you have to wear a sunhat to the wedding, a bright flower -- real if you can pluck it from your own garden -- makes you stand out in a crowd and shows others you're ready for romance.



Virgo

Let nature soothe your soul and inspire interior design. Potted plants and flowers introduce texture to a room. Don't hesitate to look into silk foliage if you don't have the time or patience to care for the real thing.





Libra

Sewing was like riding a bike and you will be the bell of the barbecue. You'll look pretty smart in a navy blue sun dress with white lace trim and gold buttons running down both sides.





Scorpio

As the humidity hits the high double digits you will be dressing in cotton and sipping iced tea. Seersucker fabrics make your throw pillows and table linens look as cool as the season is warm.





Sagittarius

Don't be easily swayed today. The scent of apple pie may make you feel right at home, but follow your checklist as you inspect the home you might want to purchase.





Capricorn

Networking is a powerful tool for your business, and the contacts you make today will intangibly improve your home life. A professional you encounter today holds the keys to making your money work for you.





Aquarius

As you make changes to your home you could 'sell your stock' in Kleenex if you ripped out the wall-to-wall carpeting. Carpeting can harbor dust and pollens more than wood or tile flooring. If your gently used carpet is in great condition, sell it and reinvest the money in your project.





Pisces

You may be inclined to lead with your heart when it comes to financial giving today. Only you can decide what is important and what is affordable. Be sure to get a receipt for your donation and file it right away.



