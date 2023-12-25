Your Daily HomeScope for December 25, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Be in the moment as a health break for your spirit. Go for a walk. Never mind the summer rain. Jump in a puddle. So what if it means dirty jeans? You need to wash them anyway. If neighbors laugh from their front porch it is your inner child's duty to convince them to join you.





Taurus

Desire may override your plans today. Making a magical moment of each day you and your partner spend together requires nothing more than a lingering kiss. Soaking your feet in the Jacuzzi could lead to a new addition to your family. On another note -- bubble bath is hard on the pipes of the whirlpool.





Gemini

An extra 30 minutes will matter in unimaginable ways today. Give yourself more time to get from school to soccer practice to the library and the grocery store today, and you will find the journey less stressful.





Cancer

Today is your day to shine in a heretofore unexplored skill, whether it is a new recipe in the kitchen or a new workout routine at the gym. Cucumber and crab canapes are an elegant and tasty appetizer that will have your guests raving about your culinary talents as they leave.





Leo

Go green on your body, if not in color and in spirit. Buying gently used casual clothing will allow you to update your wardrobe for pennies on the dollar -- okay, maybe quarters or the rarely seen fifty-cent coin. Check online auctions and second-hand stores near college campuses for the smokin' deals.



Virgo

Unexpected dinner guests need not equal disaster. Welcome them graciously even if you feel like screaming 'aaak!' Send them out for ice or some minor but not too burdensome chore while you finish cleaning up. All will be well.





Libra

Your home may well be crying for TLC and today is the time to, as the Nike commercials advice, 'Just do it.' Although you might not want to spend the money right now, you need to think seriously about refinishing your deck.





Scorpio

It is never too late to start keeping a food diary to make a healthy lifestyle change in your eating habits. Food can fuel emotions and vice versa. Self-knowledge is never a bad thing.





Sagittarius

Get something free or very cheap today. Clipping and using those coupons from the Sunday paper and combining them with in-store sales will wonderfully stretch your budget.





Capricorn

The message can be just as powerful in a few short words than long rambles on your scrapbook pages. Devote a page each to your best girlfriends today.





Aquarius

Don't run the risk of being short an egg today. Bow to the hobgoblin of list-making. Physically mark off items with a pen rather than in your brain when you are in the store.





Pisces

Don't be surprised if your partner suddenly pulls you away from the dishes to twirl you around the kitchen to a sultry song playing on the satellite radio. That wood floor from the kitchen through dining room seems made just for dancing. Push back the table and chairs for more room to Lindy Hop.



