Your Daily HomeScope for December 24, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

You feel unaccountably sexy today. Share the mood with your partner. Feed your lover fruit dipped in chocolate, honey or whipped cream from your fingertips and the dessert may lead to the ignition of yet more earthly desires.





Taurus

It's out with the new, in with the old today. Hide the remote and coax your grandchildren to watch your old cartoons this afternoon. It might not give them a true appreciation of things they take for granted, but it will surely generate some interesting conversations when their parents pick them up.





Gemini

Pick your battles today. If you need to vent call on a friend and sit in the garden and talk. If that doesn't work, you can always mutter to yourself as you weed. By the end of a few garden rows, you'll be surprised how much you have accomplished and how much better you feel.





Cancer

Help arrives as an unconditional gift today. Rejoice when a friend, who can't physically help you move, offers to feed your other pals who are actually doing the labor.





Leo

Pink, orange and yellow are the colors of sunrises and sunsets. Wear them on your person and plant them in your garden -- bathe your psyche in the rays of the sun. Echinacea or coneflowers are as beautiful to look at as they are healthful to your body, and they love to grow in sun-kissed regions.



Virgo

Look beyond subliminal messages today. The music behind a virtual tour of a vacation property may lull you to make a purchase before reading the fine print.





Libra

If you are not getting along with your neighbors, being respectful and listening will win you the same courtesy of anyone today. Pledge to get along before you begin splitting up the property.





Scorpio

Procrastination and organization are not complementary points on the graph of your next 24 hours. Include time for chores and shopping in addition to cooking in your party-planning schedule.





Sagittarius

Your nimble, artistic fingers can do anything you set your mind to. Arranging flowers, such as cherry blossoms, lilac, and chrysanthemums, on a pedestal vase will have your guests in your home saying 'Wow.'





Capricorn

That empty hallway wall is crying out for art. There are many styles of linked frames, choices of wood, metal or of course you could do it in mixed frames.





Aquarius

Nature brings you peace today. The Japanese practice of Shabui is creating the look of a room by taking a piece of nature then building your color scheme around it.





Pisces

The stressors of yesterday have dissipated yet you can't help recalling how good that smoothie tasted and how great the sights and sounds of your neighborhood made you feel. Go for a walk again. It takes 21 days to make a habit.



