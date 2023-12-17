Your Daily HomeScope for December 17, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

The friction in your life is increased by clutter, so decrease yours. Donate old magazines to the library for resale, clear some closet space of clothes you know you will not wear again and empty the trash cans from each room in the house.





Taurus

Keeping your romance healthy is all about exercise today whether it's walking hand in hand, clearing a space in the house or choosing a garden spot where you can do yoga or tantric movements together.





Gemini

Go with the grain today. The bad news: it is time for hardcore home renovation. The good news: if it is made of wood you can make it beautiful again.





Cancer

Matters of the heart are requiring you to get out and exercise, even though you may feel more like moping around the house. CoQ10 is a supplement known for helping the heart. It plays a role in cellular energy production.





Leo

Get creative and get what you need. Maximize your office space by removing the rod from a closet and put your desk inside. Use the back wall for a bulletin board. You may even be able to close the doors on your desk for those times when you do not want others to see your workspace.



Virgo

On the go, you will get a happy surprise today. Always on the lookout for a cheap flight? Most Internet travel sites have fare alerts. So pick some of your favorite places and wait for the prices to fall!





Libra

You rarely go out on a limb without scouting out where you will land. This is true when you try out a newly updated software by reading the reviews or making a new recipe for yourself before serving it to friends. Shrimp and chicken skewers marinated in white wine and Herbs de Provence, poached then served cold will bring smiles of pleasure to the faces or your guests.





Scorpio

Whatever money you spend, consider the future. For instance, choose a music player with a water-resistant case for all those parties. Use a compressed air to dislodge fine grains of sand if they become embedded.





Sagittarius

Give your dog that salon-fresh feeling by sitting outside and combing his fur. You will have less housework indoors because the dog will shed less and the little birds building their nests will thank you for the warmth with chirping songs.





Capricorn

Daisies and ivy go together to make pretty table centerpieces for your afternoon wedding reception. Love and marriage in the case of you and your groom will make a wonderful foundation to your home.





Aquarius

Toiling with a shovel is in your garden's best interest and the exercise won't hurt you. Soil that has been enhanced with mulch and compost can help you reduce the frequency with which you must water.





Pisces

Look for the simplest solution. Creating bounty in your garden may mean you need to pull bugs off your tomato plants today so the pests do not ruin your harvest.



