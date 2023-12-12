Your Daily HomeScope for December 12, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Desires are rarely fulfilled all at once. It may be only the couch pillows or the living room window treatment you can make changes to at this time on the way to creating your dream home, and that is okay. Pursue your dreams as you rejoice in their unfolding.





Taurus

Curry and chili powders matched with plain yogurt or sour cream make quick dips, and you will surely need to improvise snacks when your children bring hungry friends home after the game. Reflect on how nice it is that these teens enjoy spending time in your home and are not out creating havoc.





Gemini

It seems like craft supplies are natural attractors of the clutter fairies. Banish yours today by sorting your goods into their proper containers and leftovers for the children at the local domestic violence shelter. When you drop off the stuff, you might volunteer to teach a class.





Cancer

Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Emile Gagnan introduced the Aqualung back in 1943. Celebrate the day with an impromptu scuba pool splash, complete with maritime decorations. Then plan the next exotic dive with like-minded friends.





Leo

Bring the natural world into your work environment. A couple of plants on your desk or in your office add texture and life to the space you spend more than 40 hours a week in.



Virgo

Snorkeling the clear waters of the ocean entices you to bring the sea and all its treasures to the walls around your hot tub. If you are not sure of your freeform skills for fish and seaweed, use a template.





Libra

Compost in your soil means more vegetables on your table. It is never too late to start a composting project, even if it is only a small pile of egg shells, coffee grounds, banana peels and the like.





Scorpio

The draperies that hang from a ring hung from the center of the ceiling over your bed should be soft and breezy if you are going for a tropical look. Your sweetie never dreamed a curtain could make you feel so relaxed and ready for a bit of romance.





Sagittarius

The modern will meet the classic as you design rooms in your home to meet your needs and be handsome to the eye. Wicker baskets that hold towels on the bottom shelf of your bathroom vanity look nice.





Capricorn

That old scout motto of being prepared is something you need to be aware of today. Check the propane level of your grill this morning, or you'll be frying in your too-warm kitchen by this afternoon.





Aquarius

Tactics move you forward in a game and give you the confidence to deal with the unpredictable. Today, settle on a plan for your party in terms of your pocketbook and your cooking skills.





Pisces

The historic Miranda decision came to be in 1966. As a law-abiding citizen you'll probably only hear about it in the media, but your can take time to journal about all the rights you enjoy.



