Your Daily HomeScope for December 07, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Romance is not just for the when the children are fast asleep. Kissing in the hallway as you pass one another or cuddling on the couch as you watch TV (even if Junior is between you) cannot help but bring you closer.





Taurus

If your compost pile is beginning to smell, it may be time to add some plain dirt to it and churn it around so all the critters in the soil can do their work. Closer to home, it may be time to read something other than fiction to expand your brain.





Gemini

After a day of spreadsheets and databases, you'll itch to do something with your hands. If it is garden work that draws you in the final hours of daylight, scraping your nails across a bar of soap will keep the dirt from getting under your nails.





Cancer

Deadlines and goals are not necessarily the same thing. When you negotiate a deadline with a contractor, ask how weather or other factors could interfere so you can both be on the same page when it comes to finishing the work.





Leo

Desire meets budget as you continue to plan the big day for yourself or someone close to you. Choose flowers that are in season to cut the cost of your wedding floral arrangements.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.





Virgo

Your lover may see a different wedding ceremony than what you envisioned. It often is that way. Perhaps the compromise is the reception. You will do well to remember that the event belongs to each of you... your lover must also acknowledge this fact.





Libra

Anticipate your future needs and work on meeting them early. Look into flights today for your next vacation to save big bucks. If you can fly on a slow day, such as Tuesday, you may find you can save even more.





Scorpio

A coworker's words or actions may force you to consider throwing stones. Don't. Use a stone to heal yourself. When the headache hits you at work, that stone you hid in the back of the freezer will help relieve it fast. Stones hold cold and heat for a long time and are nontoxic.





Sagittarius

Be proactive when it comes to health matters. Eyebright, stinging nettles and Indian gooseberry are all natural treatments for allergies. Consult your health or natural care professional today and you will soon be sneezing less.





Capricorn

Nostalgia fuels your soul today. Pleasant memories of childhood spaces whether they were in your home or that of a friend can help your designer make your dream room a reality.





Aquarius

Make a scrapbook page about each member of your family. Journal, but know when to stop. Sometimes there are powerful messages in not saying a lot.





Pisces

Making sure your fireplace is sealed from drafts will save you money as you try to keep your home cool this summer, coincidentally, today you will feel fired up over a pet project. Keep your temper in line lest you wind up in hot water.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!